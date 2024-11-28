Dallas Cowboys vs Giants inactives: Who's in & who's out?
The Dallas Cowboys will once again be without several key starters when the team takes the field for the Thanksgiving showdown with the division rival New York Giants.
The defensive unit was hit the hardest with defensive backs Trevon Diggs and Andrew Booth set to miss the game, along with defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
On offense, Zack Martin and Jake Ferguson are among the inactives.
The Giants will also be short-handed, so it will be interestignto see if Dallas can avoid another embarrassing loss at home.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.
