Dallas Cowboys vs Giants inactives: Who's in & who's out?

The @dallascowboys inactives against the NY Giants:



#7 Trevon Diggs (CB)

#25 Andrew Booth (CB)

#42 Deuce Vaughn (RB)

#70 Zack Martin (G)

#80 Ryan Flournoy (WR)

#87 Jake Ferguson (TE)

#94 Marshawn Kneeland (DE)