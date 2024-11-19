Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game
Facing another tough challenge in Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys (3-7) seemingly had no answers in their 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans (7-4) on Monday Night Football.
Despite the team's struggles, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin provided fans with at least something to cheer about in Week 11 and may have made any fantasy managers who started him happy.
MORE: Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game
Turpin was targeted only three times but finished with three receptions for 86 yards. His standout play was a 64-yard catch and run that resulted in the only touchdown for Dallas, opening the second quarter and narrowing the score to 14-7, making it just a one-possession game.
The All-Pro returner also recorded two returns for a total of 56 yards. More importantly, Turpin became the first Cowboys player to score an offensive touchdown at home this season, since, believe it or not, KaVontae Turpin did so back in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.
During his 64-yard touchdown catch and run, Turpin, according to Next Gen Stats, reached a speed of 22.36 MPH, marking the fastest speed this season and the quickest by a Cowboys player since 2016.
Dallas will face the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 12, followed by a short week hosting the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
Cowboys’ final Week 11 injury update is worst-case for struggling secondary
Former Dallas Cowboys star arrested after Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11