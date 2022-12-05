Cowboys vs. Colts Sunday Night Football: Live Game Updates

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to improve their rushing defense, they might face one of the biggest tests of the season on Sunday night.

The Cowboys host the struggling Indianapolis Colts for their league-most 75th appearance on Sunday Night Football. Running the ball for the Colts is Jonathan Taylor, the third consecutive elite back Dallas is facing.

The Cowboys were able to beat Dalvin Cook and Minnesota before stifling Saquon Barkley and the Giants, and hope for the same success Sunday night.

Dallas' new-found success in stopping the run game was partly due to its ability to keep opportunities limited for both Cook and Barkley. Cook and Barkley had just 11 carries apiece in those games.

The Colts are facing a short week after a 24-17 Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Dallas has enjoyed an extended break after the Thanksgiving day matchup with New York.

It's not just the rushing defense that's been successful of late, as the Cowboys lead the league with 35 sacks, and they'll face an offensive line that has allowed the most, at 19.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

