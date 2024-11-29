Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Thanksgiving Player of the Game
Before today's Week 13 Thanksgiving matchup, the Dallas Cowboys had not had a 100-yard rusher since November 13, 2022 when running back Tony Pollard rushed for 115 yards against the Green Bay Packers.
All of that changed today thanks to running back Rico Dowdle, who earned today's Thanksgiving Player of the Game after a 100-yard rushing performance that helped the Cowboys defeat the New York Giants 27-20.
MORE: Tom Brady blown away by Turkducken during Cowboys Thanksgiving game
The veteran running back had 22 carries for 112 yards, scoring his first touchdown of the season and averaging 5.1 yards per carry, helping Dallas improve to 3-0 all-time against the Giants on Thanksgiving.
Dowdle has now rushed for 488 yards on the season and has added 29 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
The Cowboys have improved to a record of 5-7 and have shown some resilience over the last five days.
Dallas will have extended rest time before a critical Week 14 Monday Night home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
