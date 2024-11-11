Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10 Player of the Game
The Dallas Cowboys returned home for the first time in nearly a month hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite Sunday’s 34-6 loss, which marked another disappointing game for Dallas, the team has now lost five consecutive home games dating back to last season.
However, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown did everything he could to keep the Week 10 contest competitive early, ensuring it remained a one-possession game at halftime.
The second-year defender was active throughout the first half, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles (8 solo), 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 quarterback hits.
Despite the efforts of the 24-year-old linebacker, Overshown left Sunday's game in the third quarter due to a knee injury that occurred without contact. He was taken to the blue tent before heading to the locker room.
Dallas, now with a record of 3-6, will return home in Week 11 to host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
