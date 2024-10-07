Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 5 Player of the Game
Like any matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Week 5 contest on Sunday night or Monday morning, depending on your location, came down to the wire.
Dallas out gained Pittsburgh in total yards 445 to 226 and overcame their third 11-penalty game of the season to escape the Steel City with a 20-17 win.
Entering tonight's matchup, Dallas was plagued by key injuries on both sides of the ball, and that trend continued tonight.
One key player missing from the offense was veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, which meant the Cowboys' player of the game against the Steelers, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, was called upon to step up in primetime.
Tolbert delivered a clutch performance that pushed the Cowboys back over .500.
The third-year wideout recorded seven receptions for 87 yards, including a 48-yard catch towards the end of the first half.
More importantly, Tolbert came down with the game-winning four-yard touchdown pass with just 20 seconds remaining, capping off a 15-play, 70-yard drive.
Additionally, Tolbert led all receivers with 10 targets, marking the second time he has led in that category in a game.
Dallas improved to 3-2 with the win and 3-0 on the road, and will host the red-hot Detroit Lions next Sunday at the AT&T stadium.
