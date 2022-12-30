Cowboys vs. Titans Thursday Night Football: Live Game Updates

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Tennessee Titans in front of a national audience on Thursday Night Football at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and you can follow along with CowboysSI.com and our live game updates.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue their schedule on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, with an eye on a second consecutive NFC East crown.

While improbably, a division title is still possible, thanks to Dallas' 40-34 win over the East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Philadelphia still has a stranglehold on the East, but with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts' status uncertain the rest of the way, the path to a Cowboys division crown isn't impossible.

Dallas must win its final two games, both on the road at Tennessee and at Washington, while the Eagles lose their remaining two, both home games against the Saints and Giants.

The Cowboys are winners of five of their last six and have averaged 37 points per game in that span.

Derrick Henry is likely out, and Tony Pollard will be inactive for Thursday's game. Cowboys backup running back Malik Davis will sub for Pollard, sharing carries with Ezekiel Elliott.