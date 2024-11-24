Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: Week 12 Player of the Game
A thrilling finish to a game of the year like matchup saw the Dallas Cowboys (4-7) break their five-game losing streak by upsetting the Washington Commanders (7-5) 34-26.
What started as a defensive struggle with a 3-3 halftime score turned into a scoring frenzy, as both teams combined for 54 points in the second half.
MORE: Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12
A wild sequence in the closing seconds saw the Commanders, who trailed 27-20, score an 86-yard Terry McLaurin touchdown in the final 30 seconds until a missed extra point left the score hanging 27-26.
Dallas took control of the game in the second half, largely thanks to quarterback Cooper Rush, who earns Week 12's player of the game.
In his third start replacing quarterback Dak Prescott, who was lost for the season due to a hamstring injury back in Week 9, the veteran Rush completed 24 of 32 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 117.6 passer rating.
With a career record now of 6-3 as a starter, Rush's performance in the second half helped Dallas end a five-game losing streak and secure the Cowboys' first win since Week 5.
The Cowboys face a short week as they return home on Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants, who earlier lost 30-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
