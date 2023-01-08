Dak Prescott Pick-6 Hands Commanders 13-0 Lead Over Cowboys: 2Q Live Game Updates

The Cowboys will be scoreboard watching in Washington on Sunday as they take on the Commanders with an outside chance at a division title. Cowboys Country keeps you informed with live game updates.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys visit the division rival Commanders on Sunday with a chance to still take the NFC East title, while Washington will attempt to play the role of spoiler.

The Cowboys can repeat as NFC East champions with a win over the Commanders on Sunday and a Giants win over Philadelphia at the Meadowlands. They also still have an outside shot at the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a first-round bye with a Cardinals win over the 49ers in addition to a win over Washington and a Philly loss.

Dallas is coming off a win over Tennessee last week and has won six of its last seven games. The Commanders lost to the Browns in Week 17 which contributed to their elimination from postseason play.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on a six-game interception streak, the longest of his career, but thanks to a stingy defense, Dallas is 5-1 in those games. But despite missing five games from the season schedule, Prescott is tied with the league lead with 14 interceptions. Minnesota's Kirk Cousins and the benched Derek Carr in Las Vegas share that number.

On a positive note, however, Prescott needs just one touchdown pass on Sunday to move him ahead of Hall of Famer Troy Aikman for second on the team's career list with 166.

Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell is making his NFL regular season debut on Sunday. A weak Washington offensive line against a stout Cowboys pass rush could make for a long day for the former North Carolina Tar Heel.

FIRST QUARTER: Commanders 7, Cowboys 0

The Slye kick goes 67 yards to the end zone, where Turpin returns it 29 yards to the DAL 27. PENALTY on DAL-T.Coyle, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 20.

Elliott runs for a gain of one on first down, then runs for four on second down to the DAL 15 for a 3rd and 5. Prescott passes complete to Noah Brown for 10 yards and a first down at the DAL 25.

Prescott throws incomplete on first down as he throws the ball OB under pressure, then Pollard runs to the left side for a gain of five to the DAL 30 for a 3rd and 5. Pollard can only get three for a fourth down.

BOTCHED PUNT ATTEMPT COWBOYS: Anger can't handle the snap on the punt and fumbles the ball, recovered by Anger at the DAL 20, first down Commanders.

Williams runs up the middle for a gain of four yards.

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Howell passes short middle to McLaurin for 16 yards and a touchdown. The Slye extra point is good for a 7-0 Washington lead with 11:08 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 20 yards in two plays and took 37 seconds off the clock.

Slye kicks to the end zone for a touchback. The Cowboys take over from their own 25.

Prescott throws incomplete to Hilton on first down, then Pollard runs off right end for three for a 3rd and 7 upcoming. Prescott is sacked for a loss of 10 yards to the DAL 18.

The Anger punt goes 50 yards to the WAS 32, Milne returns it six yards to the WAS 38. First down Commanders.

Sam Howell throws incomplete to the right side, out of bounds, pressured by Clark. Williams runs off right tackle for six yards then on 3rd and 4, Howell misses McLaurin for a 4th and 4.

Way punts 41 yards to the DAL 15, where Turpin muffs the catch, recovered by Holmes at the DAL 15. First down Commanders from the DAL 15.

Williams runs off right end for two, then runs again for three off left end for a 3rd and 5. Howell is sacked for a loss of five yards by Armstrong and Parsons.

MISSED FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye misses from 31 yards, wide left. Cowboys take over on downs from their own 20.

Prescott hits Ferguson for a gain of four, then passes to Elliott for no gain and a 3rd and 6. Prescott scrambles for two yards for yet another three and out. Time for another Cowboys punt.

The Anger punt goes 41 yards to the WAS 32 where Milne fumbles but recovers at the 33.

Howell passes short on the left side for Patterson who gains two before being pushed OB at the WAS 35. PENALTY on DAL-T.Diggs, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at WAS 33.

Rogers runs off left end for a two-yard gain, then Howell passes for Samuel for a three-yard loss. Penalty on WAS-T.Turner, Ineligible Downfield Pass, declined.

On 3rd and 11, Howell passes deep right to McLaurin incomplete. PENALTY on DAL-T.Mullen, Defensive Pass Interference, 25 yards, enforced at WAS 37. First down Washington.

Patterson runs off right end for five, then Howell scrambles off right tackle for nine yards on first down.

Howell is sacked by Sam Williams for a loss of three. DAL-C.Watkins was injured during the play.

Patterson runs for 14, then again for three to the DAL 9. On 2nd and 7, Patterson gets one more for a 3rd and 6.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Commanders 13, Cowboys 0

Howell passes short left to McLaurin for six to the DAL 2 and a 1st and Goal.

Williams runs left guard for a loss of three.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: Howell passes short left intended for Sims in the end zone, intercepted by Hooker for a touchback.

Pollard runs off left guard for four yards. With that carry, Pollard reaches the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

Prescott misses Gallup on the right side and a sure pick-6 is dropped by Fuller.

INTERCEPTION-TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Prescott passes short right for Brown INTERCEPTED by Fuller and returned 29 yards for the touchdown. The Slye extra point is no good for a 13-0 Commanders lead with 12:38 in the half.

Slye kicks off into the end zone for a touchback.

Elliott runs up the middle for three yards, then runs again for two. On 3rd and 5 Prescott misses Gallup on the left side. Fourth down. Again.

The Anger punt goes 59 yards to the WAS 11, returned seven yards by Milne to the 18.

Patterson runs off right tackle to the 24 for a six-yard gain, then Howell passes incomplete to Patterson. On 3rd and 4, Howell scrambles for nine and a new set of downs.

Howell passes to Dotson who runs OB at the DAL 37 for a 30-yard gain.

Curtis Samuel runs off left end and is stuffed for a four-yard loss. Patterson runs off left tackle for two, then on 3rd and 12, Howell hits Thomas for a gain of just five.

MISSED FIELD GOAL: Slye misses from 52, hit the left upright. Turnover on downs to Dallas.

Pollard runs for three, then Prescott misses Brown deep down the middle for a 3rd and 7. Prescott misses Lamb deep down the middle. Fourth down.

Anger punts 38 yards to the WAS 17. First down Washington.

Williams runs off left tackle for four, then again for two for a 3rd and 4. Howell gets the first down with his legs with an eight-yard scramble.

Howell is then sacked for a loss of five yards by Odighizuwa. Williams runs up the middle for a gain of one and a 3rd and 14. Howell passes short middle to Thomas for a gain of 11 and a fourth down.

The Way punt goes 44 yards to the DAL 18, Turpin returns it five yards to the DAL 23.

Prescott hits Lamb for the first time for five yards, then hits Lamb again for six and a first down.