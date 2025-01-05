Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: Week 18 Player of the Game
The Dallas Cowboys concluded their 2024 season with a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Despite the loss, several players, including linebacker Micah Parsons (today's player of the game), finished the season strong.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders
Parsons immediately made his presence felt, sacking Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels twice on the first three plays of the game.
After a 2.5-sack performance, the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker surpassed 10 sacks for the season, becoming only the fifth player in NFL history to reach double-digit sacks in each of his first four years.
The veteran defender after missing four games earlier in the season due to a high ankle sprain concluded his 2024 campaign with 43 tackles and 12 sacks.
Up next for Dallas will be the 2025 offseason which will be pivotal one, as they must make critical decisions about their coaching staff and roster.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc