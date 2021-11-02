Cowboys Watch as Melvin Ingram Traded

Jerry Jones has not heard said buzz. In fact, it seems, off the top of his head, he doesn't even know "who the hell'' Melvin Ingram is.

FRISCO - There was media buzz regarding the idea of the Dallas Cowboys trading for Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram.

Jerry Jones has not heard said buzz. In fact, it seems, off the top of his head, he doesn't even know "who the hell'' Melvin Ingram is.

“I don’t know who in the hell you’re referring to,'' Jones said on Friday via 105.3 The Fan. "(But) I can answer the question. We are really happy with our rush and our players. We’re happy with what’s on the way with (injured DeMarcus) Lawrence ... and we’re happy with the young guys that are on the way. So, it’s highly unlikely that we would add (a pass-rusher via trade.”

And now we know Jones was telling the truth, as Ingram has been dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Is there logic in Dallas opting to pursue a deal prior to today's NFL trade deadline? At 6-1 and as an emerging Super Bowl contender, there is sense in Dallas wishing to be a "buyer.'' But even as Lawrence (broken foot) may be on IR for more time, team sack leader (and s--t-talker) Randy Gregory and rookie sensation Micah Parsons have provided production as edge rushers.

Is there particular logic involving the outside linebacker Ingram?

He was the 18th-overall selection in the 2012 Draft, earned three straight Pro Bowl nods, and mostly with the Chargers has 50 career sacks.

But he is a 32-year-old backup, having started just one of Pittsburgh's six games. only one start for Pittsburgh, and just one sack. ... even though he cost K.C. just a sixth-round pick.

Add it up, and Ingram's name in the news was far more about Pittsburgh being a "seller'' of an expendable player than about Dallas hunting for help.

Jones said Lawrence's return "will be as we get in the back half of the schedule or the back third of the schedule and into the playoffs. So, I’m real excited about the contribution and the lift that he gives us as we go forward.”

Things could change. But rumors aside, right now, it's the guy Jerry Jones has heard of - Tank Lawrence - will figures to be Dallas' "pass-rush acquisition.''

