Cowboy Roundup: Week 14 Madden Bengals sim, Mike Zimmer redemption
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've got a full weekend of football ahead, beginning with Championship Weekend in college football. The Texas Longhorns will look to avenge their lone loss of the season to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night in the SEC Championship.
Then, the action shifts to NFL Sunday before the Cowboys finally get their time in the Week 14 spotlight on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
We will learn more about which players will be available for the big game after a whopping 17 players appeared on the initial injury report for the week. Hopefully, Dallas will not have too many starters and key players on the sideline, so the next 48 hours will be crucial.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on social media.
Week 14 Madden simulation
The weekly Madden simulation from Blogging the Boys predicts a shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals with the Cowboys coming out on the wrong side of the final score.
The Mike Zimmer redemption arc
Cowboys fans turned their back on defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer after some early season struggles, but now that the team is getting healthy, the defense has been rapidly improving and Zimmer is once again back in the good graces of Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at Mike Zimmer's redemption.
Cowboys Quick Hits
