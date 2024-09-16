Dallas Cowboys' highest PFF grades from Week 2 loss
Dallas Cowboys Nation had very little to be happy about after a humiliating loss to the New Orleans Saints, but a handful of players did stand out.
On Monday, the PFF grades for the Week 2 outing were released with four players earning a 70 or higher.
Topping the list was none other than Micah Parsons despite the defense allowing 44 points.
MORE: Stephen A. Smith predictably couldn't wait to roast Cowboys' Week 2 stinker
Parsons earned a grade of 86.2.
Tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who received the start in place of injured star Jake Ferguson, was the second-highest rated player at 76.5.
Schoonmaker hauled in all six of his targets for 43 yards on the afternoon.
Dallas returns to action at home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, meaning the team will have to bounce back against reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' abysmal loss vs. Saints in Week 2
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys brutal loss to Saints in Week 2
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Saints in Week 2 home opener
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week
Micah Parsons takes blame off defensive coordinator after allowing 44 points