Cowboy Roundup: Week 2 practice report; Broadcasting assignments
Happy Thursday, ladies and gentlemen. It's time to kick off Week 2 of the NFL season as the Cowboys work through last-minute preparations for the New Orleans Saints.
While wait for the weekend and the Cowboys to take the field, let's check out some headlines making waves in Cowboys Nation.
Week 2 injury report
The Cowboys released the official injury report for Week 2 with a handful of players missing time at practice this week.
Cowboys draw Tom Brady for booth duty in Week 2 vs Saints
FOX Sports announced its broadcasting plans for the upcoming weeks and Dallas Cowboys fans will be getting a heavy dose of Tom Brady.
