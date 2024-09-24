Cowboys release first injury report ahead of Week 4 matchup vs Giants
The Dallas Cowboys are still licking their wounds after the Baltimore Ravens laid the smackdown on the team in Jerry's world. However, the team has a quick turnaround as Dallas heads to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants for Amazon's Thursday Night Football.
With that, on Monday, the team dropped their first injury report of the short week.
Check out the practice report estimations following Monday's walkthrough.
Football is a game of physicality, and the Cowboys are relatively in a good place when it comes to the injury report. Safety Markquese Bell and corner Caelen Carson were the only players who would not have participated on Monday.
Veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was listed as limited, while Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Mazi Smith, and John Stephens were full participants.
It's a short week, but it seems the Cowboys will enter the NFC East matchup in much better shape than other teams in the league.
A team in desperate need of a win gets a small victory with this injury report.
