Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup could be a loser leaves town scenario
In what can only be described as the longest bye week ever, the Dallas Cowboys can finally turn the page and look toward their next game. Week 8 features a Sunday night showdown between the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers seem to be suffering a Super Bowl hangover as they enter the game 3-4. Yes, injuries have been a vital part of the team's tough start, but is there pressure on this San Francisco coaching staff to win now?
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was once considered the boy genius who would make the franchise one of the best in the league.
For the most part, that is true. The 49ers have been to two Super Bowls under Shanahan.
However, the team came up empty-handed in both.
Shanahan has just three losing seasons in his eight years in San Francisco, but a loss to the Cowboys could send his tenure with the franchise in a spiral.
On the flip side, a Cowboys loss could put head coach Mike McCarthy on the brink of his pink slip.
Sunday night is a can't lose game for both coaching staffs.
