Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup could be a loser leaves town scenario

The loser of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 8 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers could see their season go up in flames.

Tyler Reed

Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

In what can only be described as the longest bye week ever, the Dallas Cowboys can finally turn the page and look toward their next game. Week 8 features a Sunday night showdown between the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers seem to be suffering a Super Bowl hangover as they enter the game 3-4. Yes, injuries have been a vital part of the team's tough start, but is there pressure on this San Francisco coaching staff to win now?

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was once considered the boy genius who would make the franchise one of the best in the league.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys trade deadline plans revealed by Jerry Jones

For the most part, that is true. The 49ers have been to two Super Bowls under Shanahan.

However, the team came up empty-handed in both.

Kyle Shanaha
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Shanahan has just three losing seasons in his eight years in San Francisco, but a loss to the Cowboys could send his tenure with the franchise in a spiral.

On the flip side, a Cowboys loss could put head coach Mike McCarthy on the brink of his pink slip.

Sunday night is a can't lose game for both coaching staffs.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys bye week rooting & watch guide for disgruntled fans

Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends

Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst

Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos engagement video shared by fiancée

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News