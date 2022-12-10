'I Want to Grow My Name': Cowboys WR James Washington Ready for Debut vs. Texans
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys will be getting some receiver help for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. But not the one you might've been hoping for.
James Washington has been activated from injured reserve and ready to make his season debut in front of a home crowd at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
Washington spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers trying to replicate his collegiate success at Oklahoma State, but never really flourished.
"I feel like with everything that transpired at Pittsburgh, I didn't really get to show my full self," Washington said. "We had a crowded room at receiver. But nothing against anyone else, I feel like there's a lot of meat left on the bone. I didn't really get to fully develop myself and make strides like I wanted to.''
But Washington is once again a Cowboy and finally ready to make his season debut against the Houston Texans.
"I'm going to take full advantage of this opportunity in Dallas,'' he said. "Do what I can so that they get 110 percent of me and I can reach my full potential."
Washington's first time around as a Cowboy, at Oklahoma State, he caught 226 passes for 4,472 yards and 39 touchdowns in four seasons. That's how he sees himself performing this season as he's once again a Cowboy.
"I want to grow my game to be who I was in college because I feel like who I was in college is who I'm meant to be," Washington said. "I want to be that downfield threat, that physical guy, get involved in the run game. I want to do everything."
With expectations of the arrival of a new wideout on the field, Washington might not be the one we expected, but he's the one that's here, and he's ready to take full advantage.
