Dallas at Bucs and the Cowboys now know the details of Wild Card Weekend as they open the NFL Playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started their run to a division title with a Week 1 win at Dallas, now host the rematch in Wild Card Weekend ... with the Cowboys opening as a 3-point favorite.

And this rematch will be in the most prime of all spots: 7:15 p.m. CT on "Monday Night Football.''

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South a week ago, and the events of Week 18 - featuring Dallas' awful 26-6 loss at Washington locks the 12-5 Cowboys into the fifth seed as the top Wild Card team.

The other first-round games of the playoffs will be held on Saturday and Sunday. ... but the Bucs - featuring Tom Brady, who is 7-0 lifetime against the Cowboys - will be hosting Dallas at Raymond James Stadium next weekend.

And yes, CowboysSI.com will be there!

The lay of the land ...

WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 3:30 p.m. CT (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:15 p.m. CT (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, 3:30 p.m. CT (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 6:15 p.m. CT (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m CT (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2)

Said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the Week 18 loss at Washington and the coming anticipation: “We get to suck on that all week. If that doesn’t make you get ready to play in six or seven days, nothing else will.”

And speaking of colorful quotes, what did Micah Parsons say about Brady before the Week 1 matchup?

“You just see his competitive nature. He has that fire inside of him. I mean he looks to kill you,” Parsons said.

