Cowboys sign All-UFL linebacker with previous NFL experience
The Dallas Cowboys have made a move to bolster the team's depth at linebacker.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Cowboys have signed All-UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. Harvey, who played for the St. Louis Battlehawks, led the UFL with 76 tackles this past season.
He also led all linebackers in tackles for loss, passes defended and forced fumbles.
Harvey worked out for the Cowboys last week and reportedly had interest from multiple teams.
MORE: Ranking the Cowboys' best and worst position groups for the 2024 season
Before his spring league journey, Harvey had a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns after joining the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.
Harvey will have a good opportunity to compete for a job in Dallas. The team's linebacking corp is one of its biggest weaknesses, with a lack of proven depth. Marist Liufau is a rookie, while DeMarvion Overshown is returning from a torn ACL.
If the Cowboys hit with Harvey, it will continue the team's trend of hitting home runs with its spring league signings.
In 2022, the Cowboys signed USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in his rookie season. Last year, the team signed kicker Brandon Aubrey, who bolstered the Cowboys' kicking game and also made the Pro Bowl his rookie campaign.
It's a low risk, high reward signing for the Cowboys, so it will be interesting to see how it all pays off during training camp.