Cowboys at Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Some Weird Winning Numbers

For the first time in his career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could finish the season with a losing record against the NFC East.

Cowboys fans know all too well the impressive stats that Rodgers has stacked up against Dallas, highlighted by his 7-2 mark as a starter.

But now?

At 3-6, the Packers are struggling and with the Cowboys (6-2) coming to town on Sunday, it could be a make-or-break game for the Pack. Green Bay already has losses to the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders, both teams the Cowboys have beaten.

Not only would a Cowboys loss drop the Packers to 0-3 against the NFC East - again, marking a first-time Rodgers failure - but it could also have major implications on the Pack's hopes of making the playoffs. Only one team in NFL history has made the playoff after a 3-7 start. That team was the Washington Commanders in 2020, finishing at 7-9.

Rodgers has found ways to win against the NFC East, boasting a 16-10 record all-time. The Cowboys are no strangers to that fact, seemingly being on the losing side of history when facing Rodgers and the green and gold.

No matter the result Sunday, the Packers will have one more game against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on November 27. But more important in the moment? The Cowboys and Packers will renew their long-standing rivalry Sunday at 3:25 P.M. (CT). ... and Dallas is looking for a weird number to fall its way.

