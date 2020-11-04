Cowboys Won't Do 'Fantasy Football Nonsense' In O-Line (But Will At QB)

FRISCO - On Tuesday morning, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy issued a firm finger-wag at observers who wonder if they offensive line wouldn't be better with All-Pro guard Zack Martin moving to tackle in relief of struggling undrafted rookie Terence Steele.

"I think,'' the coach said of the idea, "it's fantasy football nonsense ... (to think) you can interchange like that. ... to think you're just going to pop people in and out of positions.''

That's sound enough. The Cowboys' O-line is dealing with season-ending injuries to Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, with one team source telling us its being held together with "duct tape and glue.'' So, McCarthy favors "continuity'' over what could be called "willy-nilly'' change.

But by Tuesday morning, the Cowboys learned that quarterback Andy Dalton - the replacement for out-for-the-year Dak Prescott and already in concussion protocol - will miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh after the team officially placed him on the Reserved/COVID-19.

And suddenly, "continuity'' ceased to matter, as team officials let it leak that last week's starter at QB, seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci, won't even be allowed to compete for his job this week, Dallas planning a QB competition between practice-squad-level journeyman Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush.

Setting aside for a moment the value of the 2-6 Cowboys developing a prospect (DiNucci) over non-prospects (Rush and Gilbert are what they are) ... what happened to "continuity''? Gilbert has been at The Star for a week and a half. Rush, a former backup to Dak, just got here this week.

McCarthy noted accurately that he's "talked repeatedly about ... the importance for these guys to play together day-in and day-out.''

But how does that matter infinitely more for offensive linemen than it does quarterbacks and the other 10 guys on the field?

The truth is, it doesn't. It's within the coach's right to enforce whatever fungible policies he wishes - but it's disingenuous. And it's enough to cause Cowboys watchers to wonder about the personnel-related wisdom of this regime.

"Yes'' to Everson Griffen, Daryl Worley and Dontari Poe.

"No'' to Earl Thomas, Snacks Harrison and Ron Leary.

"Yes'' to Steele, who simply cannot be better than the recently-signed NFL vet tackles Greg Senat and Jordan Mills, who must right about now be watching game film of the rookie's work and side-eying one another in the dark.

"No'' to DiNucci, who just last week - the newcomer McCarthy fitting nicely into the "America's Team'' hype machine - was praised by the coach for his "swagger'' and his ability to run "21 MPH,'' with all the Dallas receivers testifying that DiNucci could really "sling it.''

DiNucci does not have a great arm. DiNucci is not a fast or an elusive runner. And whatever "swagger'' he once had? This leaked demotion just stripped him of that.

Is it "fantasy football nonsense'' to play the best players? Not if McCarthy thinks DiNucci hurts Dallas' chances of success. And in the exact same way, it's not "nonsense'' to play the best O-line - even if that means some position shuffling.

McCarthy doesn't think Cowboys O-linemen should be "interchangeable''?

Umm ... Larry Allen, Erik Williams, Mark Tuinei, Nate Newton, John Gesek, Alan Veingrad, Ron Stone and Kevin Gogan would like a word.

All of those guys helped the Cowboys win Super Bowls. Tuinei switched from defensive tackle to offensive tackle. Gogan played four positions as a backup, becoming a Pro Bowl once he left Dallas. Gesek was a life-long guard who, the week before a Super Bowl, was pressed into duty at a position he didn't really play - center Mark Stepnoski was hurt - and "The Great Wall'' never missed a beat with a non-center at center.

You want a mantra? Forget "fantasy football nonsense'' and forget "continuity.'' Dallas needs mantras like "let the best players play'' and "let's use a lost season to see what we have.''

Nobody is endorsing the idea of "Willy Nilly'' ... unless "Willy Nilly'' is the name of a quarterback or offensive tackle who McCarthy will let play.