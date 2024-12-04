Cowboys work out former All-Pro defensive back, will they make move?
The Dallas Cowboys are exploring options to bolster their secondary as the team reportedly hosted veteran cornerback Xavien Howard for a workout today.
The 31-year-old, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, is currently a free agent after being released by the team as a post-June 1 designation earlier this year.
Howard, a former second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, established himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks. During his time in Miami, he recorded 331 tackles, 95 pass deflections, 29 interceptions, and four defensive touchdowns.
Howard was named a two-time All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler, while leading the NFL in interceptions both in 2018 and 2020.
The Cowboys potential interest in Howard is largely due to their need for depth at cornerback, as injuries have consistently posed a problem.
Although Dallas recently welcomed back All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, they have been without rookie corner Caelen Carson (shoulder) and All-Pro Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) for the past two weeks.
