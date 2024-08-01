Cowboy Roundup: Team working out veteran DEs; Turpin gets more reps
Happy Thursday, Cowboys Nation, it's time to ring in August. The Cowboys have the day off after the first two padded practice of training camp, but did you know there is football on tonight? From now, until February, there will be football every Thursday night.
Sure, it's the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, but it means Dallas Cowboys football (Sunday, August 11 against the Los Angeles Rams) is getting closer.
While we wait for the Cowboys to return to practice on Friday morning, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds.
Cowboys working out veteran defensive ends
Following the injury to Sam Williams, the Cowboys are looking to bring in some reinforcements at defensive end.
On the team's day off, a handful of veteran free agents will be coming in for workouts, with Carl Lawson. who has played for the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets, as the standout name.
KaVontae Turpin getting more opportunities
KaVontae Turpin is a Pro Bowl return specialist who is going to have some great opportunities with the NFL's new kickoff rules, but he's also getting some extra looks on offense.
Turpin received some quality reps at WR3 this week during practice, and they're finding other ways to work him into the offense.
The former USFL MVP can make magic happen with the ball in his hands, so it only makes sense for the time to get him more touches and give him the opportunity to make more plays.
Cowboys Quick Hits
