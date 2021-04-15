Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: Serious About Dumping No. 88?

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones tells CowboysSI.com that no such requests have been made. But ...

FRISCO - The NFL is considering a proposal that would loosen restrictions on jersey numbers, which are presently restricted in the sense that certain positions are required to wear certain number groups.

For instance, up until now, a linebacker, say, couldn't wear, say No. 9.

But if that changes? Jaylon Smith might just wish to switch out of his familiar No. 54 ... and swap back into the number that, to him, is even more familiar: No. 9.

Jaylon has used social media to play with the idea. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who wears No. 21 in the NFL but who wore No. 15 at Ohio State, has done the same.

And CeeDee Lamb? Remember, when he arrived in Dallas at a first-round selection. he took on jersey No. 88 only at the urging of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, mindful of carrying on the “88 Club” tradition of Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.

But in the last few days, because of the NFL rule proposal, Lamb joined Smith and Elliott in what was at least online playfulness by posting a photoshop of himself wearing No. 2.

So how much of this is "playfulness'' and how much is seriousness?

"I'm sticking with 88,” Lamb tells the Dallas News. “It grew on me just that fast. 88 is definitely my number. I love No. 2 for sure. I'm going to retire that in my mind but 88 is definitely it for me."

It's worth noting that contrary to some thought, players - at least in Dallas - can't simply change jersey numbers of their own volition. A team source tells CowboysSI.com that a decision on No. 9 (previously worn by Jones family favorite Tony Romo) would have to be made "upstairs'' - meaning, at the ownership level. And COO Stephen Jones tells CowboysSI.com that no such requests have been made.

And in Lamb's case? No such request will be made. It's just playfulness.

