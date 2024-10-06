Dallas Cowboys WR receives laughable fine after two unsportsmanlike violations
The Dallas Cowboys picked up a massive victory last week when they took down the New York Giants. With the 20-15 victory, the Cowboys and their fanbase made sure everyone knew the team was back on top, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
During the game, Lamb may have gotten a little excited after busting the game wide-open with a 55-yard touchdown reception. After the celebration, officials thought Lamb's celebration was too much, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Then Lamb picked up another, which means the league is laying down the hammer.
MORE: Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy receives huge praise from Jerry Jones
The second richest wide receiver in the NFL was fined $25,324 for the two unsportsmanlike violations. Of course, losing money is never ideal, but now that Lamb has signed his new deal, this seems like pocket change for the Cowboys star.
The NFL proves once again that it runs its league just like Mr. Krabs runs the Krusty Krab. The league always seems in a penny-pinching mood, and Lamb's having fun made him the latest victim of the no-fun league.
Maybe Lamb should take it up another notch with his next touchdown celebration.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5
Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie