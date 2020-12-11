Cowboys Yanked From Prime-Time TV 'A New Low,' Says Irvin

FRISCO - Following the Dallas Cowboys loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night, dropping their record to 3-9 on the year, the NFL opted for a first-time-ever move: Dallas has been flexed out of prime time for their matchup vs. the 49ers.

"Isn't that crazy, man?'' says Cowboys icon Michael Irvin of the yanking of Dallas off of national TV. "Last week, after Baltimore ran for (294) yards, they were like, 'Oh my, God. We can't put this on 'Sunday Night Football.''

In the Cowboys' place, as Irvin notes in his visit on 105.3 The Fan with 'Shan & RJ,'' the NFL shifted the matchup between the 9-3 Browns and the 5-7 Giants into the prime-time slot.

And yes, this is a first. "America's Team'' has never been treated so shabbily ... maybe because "America's Team'' has never performed so shabbily.

Irvin finds it especially insulting that it is the combination of (usually low-profile) Cleveland and the Giants (an NFC East rival of Dallas') supplanting his beloved 'Boys, who will play a relatively mundane noon game against San Francisco.

Says Irvin: "My mind goes everywhere. I'm an analyst, I look at this and say, 'This is crazy what's happening here.' Who? Who did they replace us with? Can you imagine the Dallas Cowboys flexed out for the Cleveland Browns?

"Honestly, honestly,'' Irvin said, "that's a new low."