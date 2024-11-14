Cowboys' Zack Martin addresses comments from teammate Micah Parsons
Despite swirling discussions about his future and linebacker Micah Parsons' heartfelt comments following last Sunday's loss, Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin remains steadfast in his commitment to the team and the pursuit of victory.
Following Thursday's practice session, Martin addressed the media, dismissing any notion of his focus waning.
"I want to win every week," Martin said. "I don't think if you ask any guy in this locker room, they wouldn't be saying they're trying to win every week. And so yeah, you play for the guys in the locker room, right. I think that's kind of what he was saying."
"You want to play for the guys in the locker room that you go to work with every day," Martin added. "That's nothing to change no matter what the circumstances are."
Martin's response echoes his consistent dedication to the Cowboys organization. His focus remains firmly on the team's success, regardless of his current contract status.
The former 2014 first-round pick from Notre Dame is in his final season under contract for what has been a hall-of-fame career. Over 11 seasons, Martin has started 161 games and has more Pro Bowl selections (9) than holding calls (7) in his illustrious career.
Parsons' comments, expressing a desire to win a championship for veterans like Martin, highlighted the respect and admiration the younger players have for their legendary teammate.
However, Martin's response suggests that he is not dwelling on the future and is fully committed to the present.
