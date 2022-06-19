Cowboys 'Cross the Finish Line': Did Coach Mike McCarthy Make Right Call?

McCarthy praised the work of the veterans. He lauded this year’s rookie class as “clearly the most mature group that we have had.”

FRISCO - For some Dallas Cowboys observers, griping about the decisions made inside The Star is a full-time job.

If the Cowboys move left, they should've moved right. If the Cowboys moved right ...

They moved wrong.

“I think we clearly crossed the finish line of what we were trying to get done this year,” coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday in explaining why he cut minicamp short.

And who knows better about whether that's true: McCarthy and staff? Or keyboard experts?

Dallas originally planned to work for three days of mandatory minicamp last week, running from Tuesday through Thursday. But McCarthy made a call: After three weeks of OTAs (that he conceded featured some sloppiness) and one day of on-field minicamp work ... that was enough for this year’s team.

Interestingly, for critics wishing to recall back to the "Camp Cupcake'' summers of previous administrations, at the same time McCarthy was pulling back, he was fined $100,000 by the NFL for too much pushing forward in terms of in-practice physicality.

Too much? Too little? All of this gives the gripers twice as much to gripe about.

There is some point at which after one "lifts all them weights,'' as Bill Parcells used to say, one goes and gets a beer. Psychologically, that's how this works - whether this talk-show host or that columnist or that Tweeter (or even one of CowboysSI.com's own experts) gets it or not.

McCarthy praised the work of the veterans. He lauded this year’s rookie class as “clearly the most mature group that we have had.”

“Very impressed with the extra time these young men are here,” said McCarthy, who moved the team to a Wednesday TopGolf bonding day as the last official gathering until July 25 reporting day in Oxnard. “They are here throughout the afternoon. The extra meetings, the Zoom meetings. They are here on the weekends. ... Everybody talks about work ethic. ... Our rookie class has done a tremendous job getting themselves ready for training camp.”

So McCarthy deemed them "ready.'' And who in the world is more equipped to make that judgement than the head coach?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!