Skip to main content

Cowboys Sign Ex Texas & SMU Kicker Chris Naggar; Cut Greg Zuerlein?

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys obviously are not going to announce some direct correlation between their signing of University of Texas and SMU product Chris Naggar to a futures contract and the 2021 ups and downs of former Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein.

But surely they won't mind if the public sees a correlation.

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

Zuerlein, 34, missed six field goals and six extra points this past year. He's got a year and $2.2 million left on his contract, but that contract, as we understand it, is completely escapable - an important note for a Cowboys team that is presently scheduled to be $21 million over the 2022 salary cap figure of $208 million.

No image description

naggar smu
Play

After Greg Zuerlein Struggles, Cowboys Sign New Kicker

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Dolphins-news-Tua-Tagovailoa_s-trainer-angrily-reacts-to-Giants-hiring-Brian-Daboll-over-Miami-1000x600
Play

Cowboys Ready to Lose Coach Kellen Moore to Dolphins as Jim Harbaugh Out?

A 50/50 shot that Dallas has to replace Moore? The Cowboys seem prepared.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Cowboys-Jerry-Jones-Brian-Flores-Dolphins
Play

'It Will Never Stop': Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts to Coach Brian Flores NFL Racism Lawsuit

“We’re going to do a good job on some (issues) and have work to do on others,” Jones says. “It will never stop. (The effort) will really never stop.”

13 hours ago
13 hours ago

"I love Greg, I believe in Greg and I’m not supporting him just because of my experience with him over the alt 10 years," special-teams coordinator John "Bones'' Fassel said late in the year, suggesting that his favorite kicker was struggling in the area of "psychology.'' "This is a production business. When we stop producing, things change.

Enter ... maybe ... Chris Naggar?

naggar ut
naggar smu
zuerlein mcc
zuerlein cow
sideways zuerlein

The undrafted free agent kicker was the best kicker - and punter! - in his conference in 2020, the 24-year-old having transferred to SMU after spending his previous four seasons at Texas, where he was the punter. The 6-1, 194-pound Naggar bounced around to a bunch of teams in his first pro season, but now the Arlington native (he was a three-year letter winner at Arlington High School and the 6A All-State kicker and punter during his senior season) gets a chance to compete with his family's favorite team.

Fassel has enormous power inside The Star in making special-teams decisions, and one wonders of the Joneses gave him enough rope to hang out there ... and now wish to pull that rope back a bit, to set up a legitimate competition for what would be the first time in Zuerlein's time in Dallas.

naggar smu
News

After Greg Zuerlein Struggles, Cowboys Sign New Kicker

2 minutes ago
Dolphins-news-Tua-Tagovailoa_s-trainer-angrily-reacts-to-Giants-hiring-Brian-Daboll-over-Miami-1000x600
News

Cowboys Ready to Lose Coach Kellen Moore to Dolphins as Jim Harbaugh Out?

12 hours ago
Cowboys-Jerry-Jones-Brian-Flores-Dolphins
News

'It Will Never Stop': Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts to Coach Brian Flores NFL Racism Lawsuit

13 hours ago
dak senior
News

Dallas Cowboys at Senior Bowl: Which QB is 'The Next Dak Prescott'?

14 hours ago
dak juju
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Jabs Steelers, Hints at Free-Agent Signing with Dak Prescott's Cowboys

14 hours ago
tom jerry dak
News

Cowboys vs. Retired Tom Brady: Most Lopsided NFL 'Rivalry'

16 hours ago
cow wash wallpaper
News

Cowboys Rival 'Washington Commanders' Video 'Spoiler Alert' Reveal Goes Viral

23 hours ago
commanders uni
News

Cowboys New Rival: LOOK - Washington Commanders

Feb 2, 2022