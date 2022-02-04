After Greg Zuerlein Struggles, Cowboys Sign New Kicker

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys obviously are not going to announce some direct correlation between their now-official Friday signing of University of Texas and SMU product Chris Naggar to a futures contract and the 2021 ups and downs of former Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein.

But surely they won't mind if the public sees a correlation.

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

Zuerlein, 34, missed six field goals and six extra points this past year. He's got a year and $2.2 million left on his contract, but that contract, as we understand it, is completely escapable - an important note for a Cowboys team that is presently scheduled to be $21 million over the 2022 salary cap figure of $208 million.

"I love Greg, I believe in Greg and I’m not supporting him just because of my experience with him over the alt 10 years," special-teams coordinator John "Bones'' Fassel said late in the year, suggesting that his favorite kicker was struggling in the area of "psychology.'' "This is a production business. When we stop producing, things change.

Enter ... maybe ... Chris Naggar?

The undrafted free agent kicker was the best kicker - and punter! - in his conference in 2020, the 24-year-old having transferred to SMU after spending his previous four seasons at Texas, where he was the punter. The 6-1, 194-pound Naggar bounced around to a bunch of teams in his first pro season, but now the Arlington native (he was a three-year letter winner at Arlington High School and the 6A All-State kicker and punter during his senior season) gets a chance to compete with his family's favorite team.

Fassel has enormous power inside The Star in making special-teams decisions, and one wonders of the Joneses gave him enough rope to hang out there ... and now wish to pull that rope back a bit, to set up a legitimate competition for what would be the first time in Zuerlein's time in Dallas.

