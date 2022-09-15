Dak Prescott at Practice, Michael Gallup in Pads: Cowboys Notebook

FRISCO - In the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys are cognizant that it will take a team effort to weather the storm of his absence.

And so it was back to work here at The Star ... for the defense, but also for two injured standouts from the Cowboys offense.

The two-time Pro Bowler Prescott will be temporarily relieved of duty by backup quarterback Cooper Rush, as he recovers from surgery to repair his injured hand. Originally feared to be a long-term injury, recent reports indicate that Prescott may be able to return in a much more compact time frame.

On Thursday, he "returned'' in a sense,'' trotting onto the backyard practice field at The Star, not in uniform, but otherwise ready to advice Rush and Will Grier.

Also scheduled to work today is rehabbing (from knee surgery) Michael Gallup, who was "limited'' on Wednesday (a major step up) but who was to be in pads for this session.

And one more offensive note, as it does not seem at this moment that Dallas is pushing 40-year-old newcomer O-lineman Jason Peters into action ... though we will monitor that while following up with our question to coach Mike McCarthy this week.

In the meantime, Dallas’ stars must step up … on defense and otherwise.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs joined 96.7 FM The Ticket this week where he revealed both his, and the team’s reaction to Prescott's injury.

"We knew when he didn't go back into the game, Diggs said of the team’s awareness of Prescott’s injury severity. “Tough loss for us, he's our heart and soul of the offense and defense. The whole team, he's our leader. Just knowing Dak, knowing what he's been through and knowing the adversity he has faced in the past, I know that he's gonna come back strong. He's gonna be alright."

Replacing the leadership Prescott brings both on and off the field will be difficult. Yet, Diggs is confident that Dallas can help to keep the ship on the right course by working collaboratively.

"I feel like you've got to be closer together,” said Diggs. “You've got to bring everyone closer."

As he enters his third season in the NFL, Diggs is attempting to find the most effective way to balance both power and responsibility. In a 2021 season which saw him amass 52 total tackles, 21 passes-defensed and 11 interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns), the Alabama product has clearly established himself as one of the league’s most exciting players.

While possessing impressive speed paired with having a keen instinct for the football, the 23-year-old combines the integral qualities needed for becoming a successful defensive back. While some may argue his need for improving his coverage ability, especially when compared to that of his Cowboys’ teammate, Anthony Brown, Diggs remains more-than-competent in that regard. The emergence of star linebacker/pass rusher Micah Parsons provides Dallas with at least two top-level talents to shoulder the additional defensive burden in keeping opposing offenses off the field.

Still, Dallas’ 19-3 loss at the hands of Tom Brady and the Bucs only enhances the pressure on the Cowboys to play to their highest potential in their Week 2 matchup against the defending AFC-Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Cindy boasts a bevy of offensive challenges from quarterback Joe Burrow, to running back Joe Mixon and, of course, dynamic wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

Keeping the Bengals’ offense in check will not be an easy challenge. However, Diggs is well-aware that it is one which the Cowboys not only must accept, but also rise to meet.

"I feel like we [are at] a starting point right now,” Diggs said. “We just gotta get better, as the season goes on we get stronger and more games are being played, we come together more. Now we got adversity to face with losing our quarterback and stuff, so we really gotta come together and just fight."

So how will the Cowboys approach Week 2 … not only without Prescott, but also facing the prospect of starting the 2022 season 0-2?

"We're going to do our job,” Diggs said emphatically. Our job is to stop offenses. That's what we're supposed to do, so it's kind of like a standard thing. Like you're supposed to do that, so we're gonna do it."

Ultimately, Dallas’ offense will be put to the test when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept, 18 at AT&T Stadium.

