Chiefs vs. Bengals Halftime: Patrick Mahomes Hot, Joe Burrow Not

Does Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott have it in him to be as good as either of them?

Are the Kansas City Chiefs better than the Cincinnati Bengals? Maybe by a little bit.

Is Patrick Mahomes better than Joe Burrow? Maybe not for long. But yes, maybe by the little bit.

Does Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott have it in him to be as good as either of them?

That latter point is an NFL-wide question. But specific to this game? Mahomes has the Chiefs up 21-10 at halftime, with three TD passes from the Texas Tech product.

Mahomes’ young-vet superiority is why the Chiefs are the smart - maybe even "easy'' - pick today. The third TD pass may have cemented things here ...

If you believe our motto that "This is a Quarterback Game,'' you recognize those two - Mahomes in his perennial appearance in an AFC Championship Game, the second-year sensation Burrow in his first - as the pivot points to who ends up the winner with the reward a trip to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.

Similarly, you recognize that Dallas’ chances of ever advancing this far (as Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Jimmy Garrapolo’s Niners are doing today in the NFC) hinge on the QB.

That, obviously, is Jerry Jones’ $140 million bet.

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m. CT

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)



The Chiefs came in favored by seven, with an O/U of 54.5 points. That suggests a shootout that the Bengals seemingly cannot win. But they are 2-0 in this postseason, a run that includes the upsetting of the No. 1-seeded Titans in the divisional round. They've also seen the Chiefs, pretty much at their best in Week 17 ... and Cincy came out ahead, 34-31, as the Bengals won in the final seconds on a field goal by rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

Maybe this will be "a Kickers Game,'' too. Problem? Cincy could really only muster one major defensive stop, at the goalline as the first half ended.

But experience matters; this is the Chiefs' fourth consecutive conference title game, and they are even more seasoned (and maybe more confident) after a matchup thriller against the Bills last week that was decided in overtime, with the strategic brilliance of Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce playing a key role.

There might be something to learn from that previous Bengals vs. Chiefs game. Another youngster, rookie Ja'Marr Chase, caught 11 passes for 266 yards as the Bengals overcame the Kansas City blitz. The Chiefs got to Burrow that day, with Chris Jones getting two of the Chiefs' three sacks.

But getting pressured and even sacked is something the Bengals seem to habitually overcome; Burrow is coming off the survival of a nine-sack game last week against the Titans. How does a team win while being sacked nine times?

In this game, Burrow is 10 of 18 for 101 yards; Mahomes is 18 of 21 for 220.

Mark J. Rebilas - USA Today Sports

Normally, it doesn't.

Tyreek Hill has taken over this game in the air for K.C, with a TD. Travis Kelce has done the same. And Mecole Hardman has the third TD catch.

The Chiefs are two quarters away from another Super Bowl, while the Cowboys and Dak ... hope.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!