Cowboys to Restructure Dak Prescott $140M Contract: Sources Reveal Why

Prescott’s deal is about to be restructured

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans are highly aware of the “cap hell” accusations hurled annually in the direction of team owner Jerry Jones’ club.

Here we go again with the panicky accusations …

And here we go again with the already-built-in solution.

Quarterback Dak Prescott’s new $160 million deal, signed last spring, is part of the “problem” as presently constructed.

But team sources tell CowboysSI.com that part of the construction of the deal, when executed, will give Dallas about $16 million in 2022 cap relief.

This is a common bit of craftsmanship as performed by COO Stephen Jones’ “big calculator” people here inside The Star.

It is a pre-designed “switch” that can (will) be “flipped.”

It requires no renegotiation with Prescott. It requires no sacrifice from Prescott. It requires no approval from Prescott.

It’s already approved.

In layman’s terms, money that was going to be paid to Dak’s left pocket will now be shoved into his right pocket, a bookkeeping trick that explains the voidable years at the end of his deal. (He's presently scheduled for "zero'' salary in the final year of his contract, when he's 33. This move will change that.)

The best scenario (and best bet) is that Dak is still playing at that time, and therefore earning the money shuffled forward to 2026 way back in 2022.

Dak is still getting his money, and Dallas still believes he's the right guy. As Jones said this week on 105.3 The Fan, “Dak has played at a level that can take teams to Super Bowls and win Super Bowls. … He’s probably at the top of the list (of reasons for Cowboys optimism.)''

This singular move - and again, one fully mapped out in advance - doesn’t make a Super Bowl magically appear and it doesn't make disappear the entire financial challenge as Dallas is presently $21 million over the $208 million cap. But amid some other tough and complex financial decisions to be made in order to find more room (from Amari Cooper to DeMarcus Lawrence and more), the restructuring of the deal given the richest player in franchise history is coming.

And because of the clever construction of Dallas’ deal with Dak, is lessens the concerns about “cap hell” really coming at all.

