Skip to main content

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders: 'No Beef' With Alabama Coach Nick Saban

It appears whatever issues the two coaches had between each other has subsided.

Recently, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban alleged that Jackson State University and coach Deion Sanders had "paid a million dollars" to steal recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State.

Sanders took exception with the comment and it caused a public feud between the two.

That appears to be long gone now, as on Tuesday, Sanders teased his new commercial with Saban with a brief video and the title, "Two GOATs, one duck, no beef" and included comical emojis.

The "no beef" comment clearly indicates there is no controversy existing between the two, but as recruiting continues for both programs and around the country, anything can happen. 

Hunter was an elite recruit - some media outlets had him as the No. 1 overall recruit for the class of 2022 - and was committed to Florida State for nearly two years.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

bikan lambo
Play

Cowboys RBs: Draft Ezekiel Elliott Replacement in Longhorns Bijan Robinson?

The days of "over-drafting a running back'' may be over, with Elliott among the last of that type. But the desire for a Bijan Robinson?

By Zach Dimmitt and Mike Fisher25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
8A333829-7426-480B-A5B2-614CA50D36CD
Play

Cowboys Roster Moves Include RB Cut

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
malik colts
Play

'Special for Me': Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Longhorns Ex Signs with Dallas

Jefferson, 25, got a tryout with his hometown Cowboys last week, and the Bengals third-round pick in 2018 coming out of the University of Texas obviously impressed.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The 6-1, 165-pound cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia is considered a generational talent by many, and de-committed from Florida State and committed to Sanders and Jackson State on the first day of the early signing period. 

Now he'll be playing for and coached by arguably the greatest cornerback to come out of Florida State and a Pro Football Hall of Famer in Sanders.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

bikan lambo
News

Cowboys RBs: Draft Ezekiel Elliott Replacement in Longhorns Bijan Robinson?

By Zach Dimmitt and Mike Fisher25 minutes ago
8A333829-7426-480B-A5B2-614CA50D36CD
News

Cowboys Roster Moves Include RB Cut

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
malik colts
News

'Special for Me': Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Longhorns Ex Signs with Dallas

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
payton mcc
News

Coach Sean Payton 3-Team Wish List Includes Cowboys?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2BA9E970-6B72-4EA7-9CF5-7573AC30FF8C
News

Dallas Trader’s Club: Would Cowboys Deal RB Tony Pollard?

By Mike D'Abate3 hours ago
mike-mccarthy-getty-ftr-011622_1siwx3693u8ao1vw7lvkpc5wf0
News

Don't Like Mike? Cowboys Coach McCarthy Ranked ‘Worst Super Bowl Winner’

By Geoff Magliochetti20 hours ago
miles boykin ravens
News

Cowboys Trade Rumor: WR Help for Dak Prescott?

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
EB2DA71F-3532-4A23-975D-2F5BBDA94362
News

Dak Prescott Better Than Lamar Jackson? Cowboys QB in NFL Top 10 Rank

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago