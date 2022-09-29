LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys 'Forgotten Man' DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet

The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain.

Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons took no time at all putting together an early Defensive Player of the Year bid, with four sacks in the first two weeks. Now, Dallas defensive end Lawrence is getting in on the fun, with a career-high tying three sacks in a game against the New York Giants in Week 3.

During the win, New York's Saquon Barkley scored that lone TD vs. Dallas, causing James - the Los Angeles Lakers star and self-proclaimed Cowboys fan - to shout-out Barkley on Twitter.

Tank noticed, and responded to LeBron with a simple "L.''

"LeBron''?

"Lawrence''?

"Loss''? "Loser''?

It all works.

Following the game, Parsons had high praise for the two-time Pro Bowl Lawrence.

"He's on my neck right now, telling me he's coming for me," Parsons said playfully. "We expect that out of him. I believe he's a premier, top rusher in this league. He's been as dominant as can be recently."

Maybe because of all the Micah attention, Dallas coordinator Dan Quinn is also making it a point to highlight Tank.

"Some people thought he was a forgotten man around here,'' DQ said. "I promise you inside this building he is not forgotten. And around the league he is not.“

Lawrence is now battling a foot injury suffered in the 23-17 victory over New York on Monday, being listed as "limited" during Wednesday's practice. He says it's not serious, but CowboysSI.com will monitor from inside The Star.

Week 4 presents a favorable matchup for Lawrence to repeat his dominance, as the Cowboys prepare to face off against the Washington Commanders, who are coming off a game in which they gave up nine sacks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Attacking Washington's vulnerable pass protection will be a key to victory for Dallas come Sunday. There should be plenty to go around for the Dallas defensive line ... as Lawrence continues to be as "dominant as can be" alongside Parsons.

And maybe LeBron James will even take notice.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook