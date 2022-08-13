Skip to main content

Cowboys vs. Broncos Preseason: Who Will Play?

The Broncos host the Cowboys on Saturday in the first of three tune-up games for each club as the NFL regular season approaches.
The Denver Broncos will host the Cowboys on Saturday as Dallas begins the healing process from a disappointing first-round exit of the playoffs last year at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

This is a vastly different team than last year's 1-5 squad with the departures of defensive end Randy Gregory, wideouts Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, and offensive tackle La'el Collins.

That means younger players will get a chance. Not just in the preseason, but most likely when the regular campaign starts.

Saturday will be the first time Dallas rookies take the field, including first-round draft pick Tyler Smith from Tulsa at offensive tackle, and Sam Williams at defensive end from Ole Miss. Rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert, from South Alabama, could have an immediate impact with the Cowboys as quarterback Dak Prescott expressed plenty of confidence in his young receivers

Prescott is not expected to play in either of the Cowboys’ first two preseason games, at Denver and at the Chargers, with the third and final preseason game against the Seahawks on Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium serving as his - and the majority of the starters - dress rehearsal.

WHAT: Denver Broncos (0-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (0-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. CT

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado (76,125)

Antonio Brown Offers 'Production,' Wants to Sign with Cowboys

Antonio Brown thinks Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should give him a call.

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant on Rookie QB: 'I Believe the Hype'

Bryant's verdict is in after watching Atlanta's preseason win against Detroit Friday.

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Rips Hall of Fame: 'I Need a Different Jacket'

"There needs to be a starting 11," argued Sanders. "There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.''

TELEVISION: KTVT-TV Channel 11 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +4.5

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +175, Broncos -175

