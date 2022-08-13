Cowboys vs. Broncos Preseason: Who Will Play?

The Denver Broncos will host the Cowboys on Saturday as Dallas begins the healing process from a disappointing first-round exit of the playoffs last year at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

This is a vastly different team than last year's 1-5 squad with the departures of defensive end Randy Gregory, wideouts Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, and offensive tackle La'el Collins.

That means younger players will get a chance. Not just in the preseason, but most likely when the regular campaign starts.

Saturday will be the first time Dallas rookies take the field, including first-round draft pick Tyler Smith from Tulsa at offensive tackle, and Sam Williams at defensive end from Ole Miss. Rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert, from South Alabama, could have an immediate impact with the Cowboys as quarterback Dak Prescott expressed plenty of confidence in his young receivers.

Prescott is not expected to play in either of the Cowboys’ first two preseason games, at Denver and at the Chargers, with the third and final preseason game against the Seahawks on Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium serving as his - and the majority of the starters - dress rehearsal.

WHAT: Denver Broncos (0-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (0-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. CT

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado (76,125)

TELEVISION: KTVT-TV Channel 11 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +4.5

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +175, Broncos -175

