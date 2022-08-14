Cowboys Halftime: Angry Coach Mike McCarthy VIDEO on 17-0 Deficit: 'Not Good Enough Football!'

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos go into their preseason matchup on Saturday with some bad blood following their heated Thursday joint practice.

The Dallas offensive line struggled while receiver CeeDee Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons all shined on Thursday. But now, first-teamers like Prescott and Elliott are expected to sit out Dallas' preseason opener versus Denver.

Going into the matchup, all eyes will be on the Dallas' young receivers due to injuries at the position. The expected No. 2 receiver in Week 1 for Dallas, James Washington, is now expected to miss two months due to a fractured foot. Meanwhile, the true No. 2 receiver in Dallas, Michael Gallup, has said that he won't be playing Week 1 as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL.

The Cowboys and Broncos now kick off at Empower Field in Denver on Saturday, as fans and the media get their first in-game look at the 2022 Dallas Cowboys.

In game updates will appear below...

The Cowboys receive the ball first and it's a touchback through the back of the end zone.

First quarter

The Cowboys start off the game with two short runs by Rico Dowdle to result in a 3rd and 6, their first third down situation of the night. Meanwhile, Denver's starting middle linebacker Jonas Griffith goes down with an apparent injury after the two runs. However, Griffith walked off the field on his own power shortly after.

On third down, quarterback Cooper Rush sails it just over the receiver's head on a deep-out route. The Cowboys punt to Denver 14 yard-line and Denver returns to the 32.

Broncos Interception

Facing a 4th and 2, Rush fired a pass out to the right on a short-out right to Jalen Tolbert. Rush was pressed - maybe rookie Tyler Smith got beat? ...

And P.J. Locke got his head around and picked it off for Denver and now the Broncos take over at the Denver 36-yard-line.

Broncos Turnover on Downs

Dante Fowler was too much to block as he busted through the left side of the offensive line on 4th and 2.

Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson rolled out to the right on a rollout pass before Fowler hit him as releasing. The ball fell incomplete into the turf due to the pressure and the Broncos turn it over on downs. Dallas now takes over at their 29-yard-line after the near-sack for Fowler.

Broncos 7-0 Cowboys

With a 3rd and 8 on the Dallas 45-yard-line, Johnson drops back for Denver and delivers a 40 yard strike to receiver Brandon Johnson.

The Dallas defense commits two penalties on the play, but Denver declines both in exchange for the big play.

Three plays later, Johnson finds receiver Seth Williams in the front-left of the end zone for a touchdown pass on an athletic jump ball catch.

Oh. ....

And then came another Denver TD. Dallas is down 14-0.

Broncos 14-0 Cowboys

Starting at their own 17-yard-line with 1:02 left in the first half, Johnson went 5-6 for Denver and slowly marched the Broncos offense down to the Dallas 39-yard-line. Brandon McManus then lined up for the 56 yard field goal ... but then it was wide left ... but then it wasn't. Denver got another try due to a Dallas penalty, which has been an issue all day for the Cowboys, and drilled it from 51 yards. Denver goes into halftime up 17.

Halftime: Broncos 17-0 Cowboys

And a bugaboo from last year's otherwise good work remains ... penalties. And yeah, coach Mike McCarthy is still angry about it.

"That's not good enough football,'' McCarthy said.