NFL Draft: Is Georgia's Devonte Wyatt Off Cowboys Board Due to 'Character'?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys would like to upgrade their defensive line. But as proud as the organization is of its "character,'' Dallas could always use an upgrade in that department as well.

Which brings us to Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. ... and what appear to be two very different sides of him. Our scouting report is below, but first ...

Character Concerns

While our man Dane Brugler raves about Wyatt as a player and even as a person, calling him "engaging'' and predicting he'll be a late-first-rounder and a "disruptive'' presence, the people at WalterFootball.com report that teams are dropping Devonte Wyatt on their big boards, citing his "character.'' One AFC team source said, “He’s off our board … He has a lot of red flags.”

The central issue: Allegations of Wyatt being involved in multiple domestic violence incidents.

While we mull that over, the football stuff ...

Passing Game

Standing at 6-2, 307 pounds, he displays truly incredible burst and quickness for a man his size. One of his strengths, of course, is his athleticism, which was on display when Georgia used him as a QB spy.

His movement skills and lateral agility allow him to track down quarterbacks escaping the pocket. His stop and go and change of direction really flash in these situations. He has very good short-area quickness and foot quickness. His short-area quickness and movement skills allow him to be effective in the twist and stunt game. His hip bend on the edge really helps him in this department. Wyatt has very good closing speed and burst and can take down the quarterback in a hurry.

Another positive trait of Wyatt's game is his versatility. He can play all the interior positions and not miss a beat. He has good awareness and will get his hands up to knock down passes when he can't reach the quarterback. He wins in multiple ways when pass-rushing, which can include a bull rush or push and pull technique. Sometimes it’s just a simple swim move or slapping the lineman's hands away.

Wyatt really shines in this facet as well. He has the lateral agility and movement skills to traverse through gaps to take down ball carriers. He constantly makes plays outside of the tackle box and even makes tackles on the perimeter. His closing speed is very good on stretch run plays.

He will stack a lineman, look to the left or right, and locate the ballcarrier to make tackles. Wyatt's short-area quickness shows up when he explodes through gaps on reach blocks and gets skinny to take down ball carriers.

Wyatt displays a strong anchor and base when he is combo-blocked. He doesn’t get pushed back in those situations. He plays through contact very well and will make tackles even when linemen are blocking him.

He gets his hands inside to the chest plate consistently and will use his long arms to keep blockers away from his frame. He flashed the ability to push linemen into the intended run gap and into the running back.

Bottom Line

Wyatt has the athletic ability that defensive line coaches look for especially in the interior. Wyatt's movement skills present not only a high ceiling but a high floor as a prospect. His production improved drastically over his senior season. He is a first-round caliber talent who immediately upgrades the interior of any NFL team.

But he's also a prospect who merits deep research. While we don't yet know where Dallas stands on this particular player, generally the Cowboys don't scratch guys very often. Rather, the Cowboys tend to overrate their in-house ability to "help'' and "fix'' players with character issues. It'd help the Dallas program is it was charged with having to do that with fewer roster members.

