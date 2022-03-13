Cowboys NFL Draft: All 7 Rounds Mock; 1st 4 Picks Defense?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys hope, after a 12-5 season, that they are "reloading'' their roster, and nothing more ominous or challenging than that.
Our guys at SI's NFL Draft Bible are here to help ... with this Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Mock Draft that sees the defending NFC East champs load up on defense, even after the trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland ...
Dallas Cowboys Pick 1 (24): 4-3 DE Logan Hall, Houston
The 6060 and 275-pound defensive lineman complements his notable length with linear burst. He has a solid first step and wins with lateral agility into and off of hand moves to beat offensive linemen with poor feet.
Hinton
Beavers
Hall
That said, Hall’s best trait is his impressive effort. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Logan Hall, Houston
Dallas Cowboys Pick 2 (56): SS Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Jalen Pitre is an extremely violent, versatile and productive defender for the Baylor defense. Pitre is labeled as a safety and most often plays the slot/overhang role commonly seen in college. - Scouting Report Blurb on SS Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Dallas Cowboys Pick 3 (88): SAM Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Beavers has a very long frame with good reach and length at the second level. He shows functional strength in and around the line of scrimmage to be physical with blockers. He has the ability to stack and shed in the box when offensive lineman lead block to the second level.- Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Dallas Cowboys Pick 4 (127): DT Christopher Hinton, Michigan
Displaying the versatility to line up all over the interior defensive line from 5-technique to a true nose, Hinton has a filled-out lower half. This thick lower body translates to very good strength in that area which allows him to anchor in the run game and absorb blows from the side. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Christopher Hinton, Michigan
Dallas Cowboys Pick 5 (166): OC Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska
La'el Collins Trade: 2 Teams Interested as Cowboys 'Sour' on O-Lineman
In the end, there will be suitors lining up for the right to add La'el Collins.
Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Reveals View on Calvin Ridley Gambling Suspension
Says Aikman: “It seems like a bit much in today’s climate.''
Cowboys' Randy Gregory 'Perfect Fit' to Sign with Seahawks, Say ESPN & PFF
PFF and ESPN seem to think the squeeze is going to cause the Cowboys to lose the player who CowboysSI.com has reported Dallas is "all-in'' on ... Randy Gregory.
Jurgens shows spectacular athleticism for an offensive lineman. He is a train in the open field, with long strides and quick feet on screens. Jurgens gets to the second level quickly and can finish with hands-on. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska
Pitre
McClay, McCarthy
pearson
Dallas Cowboys Pick 6 (175): iWR Danny Gray, SMU
Gray offers good size at the position to play on the outside full-time. He plays with speed and quickness that gives him good ability before and after the catch. In his route progression, he really turns on the burners and has an elite second gear to pose a threat downfield. - Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Danny Gray, SMU
Dallas Cowboys Pick 7 (200): iCB Jack Jones, Arizona State
Jones is a fluid athlete that moves well in his pedal and in/out of breaks. Showed an ability to work in both press-man coverage and zone. With quick hands, he attacks the chest of wideouts and disrupts route timings. - Scouting Report Blurb on iCB Jack Jones, Arizona State
The Draft Bible is about as in-depth as it gets when it comes to the NFL Draft, league-wide. Click below for more ...
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!