Cowboys Positional Roster Review: Where Can Dallas Be Better?

FRISCO - After a disappointing, injury-riddled, and COVID-stricken 2020 that saw the Dallas Cowboys miss the playoffs at 6-10, hopes were high for a healthy quarterback, a healthy offensive line, and a long postseason run this year. Dak Prescott returned from his gruesome ankle injury and appeared in fine form early, even though missing the entire preseason with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys would boast maybe the best NFL trio of wide receivers in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb, and a stout one-two punch at running back with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Dallas was home to a historically bad defense in 2020, and out was defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, replaced with an architect of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. Quinn brought with him new additions from Atlanta in the form of free-agent signings and the Cowboys went heavy on defense in the draft with eight of 11 picks on that side of the ball.

Dallas seemed poised for a long playoff run after winning the division at 12-5 and claiming the No. 3 seed in the NFC, only to be outmatched by the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers at home in the Wild Card Round and losing 23-17. Both coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn were being sought after for head coaching vacancies, but it appears now that both will stay.

But what of the current roster?

QUARTERBACKS

The Dallas Cowboys thought they would be set for a while at quarterback after Dak Prescott’s new deal for four years and $160 million last March, although his inconsistent play and inaccurate passes raised questions from many during the season.

Unless they believe firmly in the future health of Prescott, and they shouldn’t, a legitimate back up quarterback may be in the cards for Dallas in the draft or free agency. Although Cooper Rush performed well in his only start against Minnesota, his physical deficiencies should scare the Cowboys if they need him for an extended stretch.

RUNNING BACKS

Ezekiel Elliott was once considered an elite running back as he made an immediate impact right out of Ohio State for the Cowboys, and Tony Pollard was the perfect compliment. But each season they’ve been in the league together they’ve shared more and more carries. Elliott was good for 1002 yards on 237 carries while Pollard followed up with 719 yards on 130 carries. The Cowboys may be looking in the draft for some fresh legs in the event Elliott falls off drastically next season, his seventh in the league.

TIGHT ENDS

Eric Hartline/USA Today

Jarwin was thought to be the heir-apparent to the departed-then-retired Cowboys legend Jason Witten. But Jarwin went down in the first game of 2020 and was lost for the season. That opened the door for Schultz, who is an unrestricted free agent, to shine, and he took advantage. When Jarwin returned healthy in 2021, it was Schultz that got many of the targets at tight end, catching 15 passes on 17 targets for 104 yards and eight touchdowns. Schultz became that safety blanket that Witten was prior to leaving for the Raiders. Jarwin was relegated to back up while newcomer Sprinkle played sparingly.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The big three of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb may be broken up this offseason as Gallup might be on the wish list of other teams if his two stints on IR don’t scare teams away. Cedrick Wilson is also available and might be the more desirable of the two because of his versatility and ability to play all three wide receiver positions as well as return kicks. Noah Brown and Wilson filled in nicely for Gallup when he was out, and Malik Turner could develop with more playing time. 2021 fifth-round draft pick Simi Fehoko has only seen seven offensive snaps with no targets.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

This is a unit that needed much improvement over 2020 and it got it. Tyron Smith returned to form after missing most of 2020 and La'el Collins returned from injury healthy and ready to play. Penalties and inconsistent play plagued Connor William and Connor McGovern and they were interchangeable thoughout the season. The team is in desperate need of an upgrade at center, where Biadasz is overpowered and overmatched regularly. Smith’s best years are behind him and the team needs to start considering his replacement before he punches his ticket to the Hall of Fame.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

This defensive line should’ve been one of the best in the league, as it is on paper. But due to COVID and injuries, this unit rarely played at full strength. When it did, it was a force for offensive lines to deal with. Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence combined for nine sacks, but they disrupted a ton more plays with pressure and tackles for losses. The interior, when healthy, is as strong as any in the league and has youth. This defensive front should be together for a while provided the Cowboys are willing to pay Gregory.

LINEBACKERS

This unit really came together as the season progressed, as rookie Micah Parsons came into his own and registered 13 sacks. He made everyone around him better and is a lock for Defensive Rookie of the Year and will no doubt get votes for Defensive Player of the Year. After the departure of Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch improved, and Keanu Neal found his way. The linebacker corps will get better as rookie Jabril Cox, who was lost to injury, should return healthy and only improve the unit.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

This is another group that was much improved from 2020 and a lot was due to the development of Diggs, who tied the club record for interceptions in a season with 11 and flirted with the league record of 14. Anthony Brown had more opportunities due to teams shying away from Diggs’ side of the field and he made the most of the opportunity, playing well in almost every instance. With several in the group on one-year deals, there should be a fair amount of turnover in the Cowboys' secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter Bryan Anger was quietly instrumental in many of the Cowboys' wins in 2021 by winning the field position game with his punts, but kicker Greg Zuerlein was inconsistent and brought doubt to many regarding his reliability. Zuerlein hit 20-of-21 from inside 40 yards but just 9-of-14 from outside 40, including missing 3-of-5 from beyond 50.

TOP 3 NEEDS:

SAFETY – Dallas hasn’t paid a lot of money or attention to this position for some time and it shows.

OFFENSIVE LINE – With departing and aging players the Cowboys need to get younger and better.

LINEBACKER – Even with the productivity of Parsons, it would be nice to see some veteran experience here.