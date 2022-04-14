Texas Two-Step: In-State Defensive Duo Interests Cowboys in Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are showing interest in star defensive end and NFL draft prospect Michael Badejo from Texas Southern University.

Michael Badejo's stock continues to rise two weeks from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. Fourteen teams have expressed interest in the star defensive end from Texas Southern University.

According to HBCU Legends, the Dallas Cowboys are one of the clubs targeting Badejo.

Badejo's stock increased significantly since participating in the HBCU Legacy Bowl in February. He recorded 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble during his final season at TSU.

Badejo will be one of many alumni representing an HBCU school throughout the draft. Hearing his name called will be a monumental moment in Badejo's life. But his accomplishment will extend past an individual feat.

"It's a blessing in disguise that we received some recognition," Badejo said during an exclusive interview on Locked On Texans. "I keep telling people that I am not doing this for me. I'm doing this for others who are up next — opening doors for HBCU schools. This is huge for us. And I want to keep getting more exposure for everyone."

The Cowboys are entering the draft in search of a defensive lineman in the wake of losing star defensive end Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency.

A source told Cowboys Country that Badejo's projected selection is the fifth round. The Cowboys currently have four fifth-round picks at No. 155, 167, 176, and 178 overall.

Dallas could also find an alternate for Gregory's talents in another Houston prospect — in addition to Badejo. The Cowboys recently held a meeting with defensive lineman David Anenih from the University of Houston.

Anenih — a former three-star recruit out of Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington — recorded 30 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble during his final collegiate season at Houston.