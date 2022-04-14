Skip to main content

Texas Two-Step: In-State Defensive Duo Interests Cowboys in Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are showing interest in star defensive end and NFL draft prospect Michael Badejo from Texas Southern University.

Michael Badejo's stock continues to rise two weeks from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. Fourteen teams have expressed interest in the star defensive end from Texas Southern University.

According to HBCU Legends, the Dallas Cowboys are one of the clubs targeting Badejo. 

Badejo's stock increased significantly since participating in the HBCU Legacy Bowl in February. He recorded 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble during his final season at TSU.  

Badejo will be one of many alumni representing an HBCU school throughout the draft. Hearing his name called will be a monumental moment in Badejo's life. But his accomplishment will extend past an individual feat.

Touched_1_241

Michael Badejo

A21AB595-E5D7-4E8F-8441-8CC98C101A73

Cowboys' Draft

nfl draft stage

Cowboys' Draft

"It's a blessing in disguise that we received some recognition," Badejo said during an exclusive interview on Locked On Texans. "I keep telling people that I am not doing this for me. I'm doing this for others who are up next — opening doors for HBCU schools. This is huge for us. And I want to keep getting more exposure for everyone."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

niss
Play

Cowboys Cut Special-Teamer; Wade Phillips Back in Coaching

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Maven Staff5 hours ago
5 hours ago
dak deshaun jerry
Play

Dak Prescott vs. Deshaun Watson: 'A Big One,' Says 'Proud' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

“I’m proud we have it,” Jones says of Dak's deal. “Deshaun’s contract was a big one. Just reinforces that it just takes one or two teams to really covet a player and they really get those numbers on up there.''

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
7 hours ago
78152638_1033131340362515_8395520530819579904_n
Play

Cowboys NFL Free Agency: Imagine Michael Irvin Leaving Troy Aikman?

The former Cowboys wide receiver speaks out on Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams' recent moves

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
7 hours ago

The Cowboys are entering the draft in search of a defensive lineman in the wake of losing star defensive end Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency.

A source told Cowboys Country that Badejo's projected selection is the fifth round. The Cowboys currently have four fifth-round picks at No. 155, 167, 176, and 178 overall.

micah parsons

Micah Parsons

micah parsons 5

Micah Parsons

micah parsons 3

Micah Parsons

Dallas could also find an alternate for Gregory's talents in another Houston prospect — in addition to Badejo. The Cowboys recently held a meeting with defensive lineman David Anenih from the University of Houston.

Anenih — a former three-star recruit out of Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington — recorded 30 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble during his final collegiate season at Houston.

niss
News

Cowboys Cut Special-Teamer; Wade Phillips Back in Coaching

By Cowboys Maven Staff5 hours ago
dak deshaun jerry
News

Dak Prescott vs. Deshaun Watson: 'A Big One,' Says 'Proud' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
78152638_1033131340362515_8395520530819579904_n
News

Cowboys NFL Free Agency: Imagine Michael Irvin Leaving Troy Aikman?

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
USATSI_17818332_168388359_lowres
News

EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys TE Draft Target Craves Special Teams 'Dirty Work'

By Bri Amaranthus11 hours ago
DCDC7062-ADBF-441E-9437-DF3FC5C4BE1D
News

NFL 2-Round Draft: Does Mel Kiper Know Something The Cowboys Don’t?

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
4E31E67C-38A1-44F3-B5BE-688FB556D465
News

NFL Draft: Could Deion Sanders HBCU Pupil Help Cowboys at WR?

By Coty DavisApr 13, 2022
jerry jones
News

Jerry Jump-Up: Cowboys Owner Poised to Again Trade Higher in NFL Draft?

By Richie WhittApr 13, 2022
jerry cryp
News

Dallas Cowboys 'Business': Cryptocurrency Partnership with Blockchain.com - An NFL First

By Mike FisherApr 13, 2022