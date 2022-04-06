Source: Cowboys Meeting Tonight with Houston DE David Anenih; NFL Draft

In a week full of visiting with some of the NFL's top prospects, the Dallas Cowboys meet with University of Houston's defensive lineman David Anenih.

The Dallas Cowboys spent Friday morning at the University of Houston's annual Pro Day at TDECU Stadium. The result ended in the Cowboys leaving the stadium with a prospect added to their draft board.

The Cowboys will meet with Houston's defensive lineman David Anenih in the coming days, a source told Cowboys Country.

Anenih had an impressive Pro Day in front of 29 NFL scouts. He ran a 4.6 during the 40-yard dash, benched 225 pounds 25 times and registered a vertical leap of 37.5.

"He brings something special to the table when it comes to sacking the quarterback," Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen said. "He has all the skills as a pass rusher. He gained weight and recorded one of the biggest wingspans in this draft."

Anenih is entering the draft as a projected late-round prospect who could enhance any team's defensive line. He spent five seasons playing for the Houston Cougars, recording 98 total tackles and 20.5 sacks.

Anenih's draft stock has risen in recent weeks. At his Pro Day, Anenih met privately with Atlanta Falcons linebackers coach Ted Monachino. Earlier in the week, Anenih met with the Minnesota Vikings. He will also meet with the Houston Texans for their local Pro Day, per Pro Football Network.

"I was trying to show the scouts that I can be very versatile," Anenih said. "I can play the 3-4 and a 4-3 defense. I showed that I can move well for a guy my height, weight and size. Backpedaling and shuffling is not a problem or issue for me."

How much can the Arlington native do at the next level? The Cowboys, in the midst of their 30 Visits, are trying to find out.