ESPN's Todd McShay has the Dallas Cowboys looking to the future with another defensive weapon in his first mock draft.

The NFL Draft may be the last thing on most Dallas Cowboys fans right now given their push for the playoffs, but it's never too early for a mock draft - especially when it promises perhaps the final piece to their defensive puzzle.

ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay's first mock draft has been released, based not on the present draft order (currently 28th) but ESPN's power index, which has Dallas at 27.

Here, McShay has the Cowboys looking to the future.

With the 27th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select Travon Walker, defensive end, Georgia.

McShay cites Randy Gregory's impending payday, plus DeMarcus Lawrence's age as reasons to look for a replacement. Not to mention the terrifying prospect that bringing in another defensive end would free up Dan Quinn to move Micah Parsons around further.

Walker has been a big riser this fall, previously getting overshadowed by some of the other talents on Georgia's phenomenal defense. But his tape is outstanding, and I expect him to wow scouts at the combine with his workouts. He is versatile with the ability to play off the edge or on the interior, and he possesses the power to walk blockers back. Randy Gregory has been excellent for the Cowboys this year, but he is a looming free agent due for a payday. DeMarcus Lawrence will be 30 years old next season. And words can't describe the impact of rookie Micah Parsons, but remember that edge rusher isn't even his primary position. Bringing in a defensive end with the ability to flip inside will free Parsons up to play all over and be an even bigger issue for opponents. - Todd McShay

FULL MOCK DRAFT FROM ESPN

Assuming Gregory isn't re-signed, Walker could be the final piece of the puzzle that could see him, Parsons, and Lawrence thrive together for the next few years.

Yes, an argument could be made that Dallas should prioritize their highest value pick on a position of more perceived need, such as safety.

But at the end of the day, can a defense ever have too many weapons?