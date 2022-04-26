NFL Mock Draft: New Cowboys RB & 'O-Line Centerpiece?'

The 2022 NFL Draft is just days away and the Cowboys' are narrowing down their options at No. 24.

FRISCO - As we draw closer to Thursday evening, fans and so-called experts are still hard at work attempting to predict every pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. It seems the closer we get, the farther we seem away from answers.

Cowboys executives have dropped some clues in recent days, as COO Stephen Jones thinks there are no gaping roster holes that desperately have to be filled in, telling us at Tuesday's pre-draft press conference at The Star, "I wouldn't say we have any 'musts' left."

The Cowboys' powers-that-be Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jones specifically mentioned the running back position with Tony Pollard in the final year of his rookie deal, and with Ezekiel Elliott seemingly losing a step in recent years.

“I think that our running back situation is a position of strength right now,” Jones said. “You look at Zeke, you look at Pollard, you look at Rico. We were just in with the coaches talking about that and you know those are three really strong running backs so, certainly not a position of need right now.''

While remaining non-committal, Jones also said, "You have to be open-minded as you move forward in the draft, look for where the value is and make decisions based on that.”

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks much the same way as other experts in his recent mock draft, with the Cowboys gaining an "offensive line centerpiece."

24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M The time has come for Dallas to start getting younger on the offensive line, and Green is a guy who can play at multiple spots along the line, and eventually could grow into the kind of centerpiece Zack Martin has been on the interior.

The Cowboys at the Draft Tony Pollard Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images Ezekiel Elliott

Green was one of college football's most versatile and consistent offensive linemen this past season. He started all 12 games for the 8-4 Aggies, including shifts to four different spots on the line throughout the season. And after winning two SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards, Green has the faith and support of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

“I think Kenyon Green right off the bat," Fisher said Friday on The Rich Eisen Show. "He’s been a tremendous starter, three-year player who I just think has all the intangibles physically but mentally and psychologically. He’s an old-school player with how he practices, how he works. And I think he’ll go in the first round, I really do. I think he has a chance to play a long time. He deserves it, he has been an outstanding player for us off the bat.”

Another Zack Martin? Great. An heir to Ezekiel Elliott? Great.

With age and injuries catching up with the Cowboys' offensive line, it's just a matter of time until it becomes a 'must' fill hole. The Cowboys brass would be wise to consider filling some of those offensive line holes now. ... and maybe help at spots like running back later