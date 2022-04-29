A.J. Brown (to Eagles) and Hollywood Brown (to Kyler Murray's Cardinals) Both Traded: NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend here inside The Star, CowboysSI.com will be your moment-by-moment Dallas Cowboys guide.

FRISCO - From our attendance at the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend here inside The Star, CowboysSI.com will be your moment-by-moment Dallas Cowboys guide. Dig in ...

APRIL 28: HOLLYWOOD TRADED The Ravens said the would not entertain trade talks concerning wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown - or at least that was according to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Excuse my French real quick sir…. But HELL NAW!” the quarterback replied to a media suggestion of a Hollywood trade.

Well .. HELL YA.

A 2019 first-round pick, Brown has become one of Jackson’s favorite targets in Baltimore. He set career highs last season in catches (91) and yards (1,008) while hauling in six touchdowns. But during the NFL Draft, Brown was dealt by the Ravens to Arizona, where he will team with QB Kyler Murray.

The deal: Brown and No. 100 go to the Cardinals for the No. 23 pick.

Additionally, the Titans are planning to trade receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles, sources tell ESPN.

APRIL 28: NO TAKERS? The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. And they are trying to trade out of the No. 1 overall pick. And multiple reports suggest they can't find anybody who wants to go up that high.

“Per a league source, the Jaguars are still hoping that they can find a path out of the top pick. However, they continue to find no takers,” said Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Cowboys, as you know, are interested in moving up from No. 24 to somewhere in the top 14 or so, with their eye on a specific player. But "top 14'' isn't the same as "top 1.''

APRIL 28 NEW TARGET AT 24? As one "T. Smith'' nears the end of his career, could another "T. Smith'' be his replacement? Tyron is still an institution at left tackle, but there is new buzz about the idea of Tulsa youngster (and DFW native) Tyler Smith being on Dallas radar. The story here.

APRIL 28 OUR FINAL MOCK: And the Cowboys get a plug-and-play starter at 24. Read more here.

APRIL 27 HOG CALL: Will Jerry Jones draft a favorite from Arkansas? A look at receiver Treylon Burks.

APRIL 26 CRAZY COWBOYS? How serious is Jerry Jones about getting "crazy'' with moves in this NFL Draft? Our Mike Fisher takes you inside The Star.

APRIL 7: 30 VISITS UPDATE The Cowboys have been very open about their "needs'' as we approach the NFL Draft, and today's visits to Frisco reflect that.

On the list of 30 Visits guys are athletic Virginia tight Jelani Woods (maybe a Day 2 guy) and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green, a consideration at pick No. 24 - and a good bet to be a Dallas starter at left guard if he is the pick.

Woods' numbers make him arguably the most athletic tight end in the class. Among tight ends, Woods had the most reps on the bench press (24) at the combine and had the second-fastest 40-yard time (4.61 seconds) among tight ends. As Cavaliers Now at SI notes: At UVA's Pro Day, Woods recorded a 37.5" in the vertical jump (which would have been by far the best mark among tight ends at the NFL Combine. And in the broad jump, Woods' mark of 10.9" would have topped the tight end class at the combine as well. His time of 6.78 seconds in the 3-Cone Drill is the tight end topper, as is his mark of 4.20 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle.

He's 6-7 and 265, was a high school QB who practiced there for a moment at Oklahoma State before moving to tight end ... and then to Virginia.

APRIL 5 OLAVE IN The depth in this receivers class in the 2022 NFL Draft is among the reasons the Dallas Cowboys turned the page on Amari Cooper.

That depth could mean a receiver taken in Round 1 at slot No. 24. Or, to some, it could mean a trade-up.

But ... given that depth, why trade up from No. 24?

That’s the hole in the logic of a “proposed” media trade that would bring Chris Olave to Dallas.

First things first, though: Olave is already in Dallas, as Tuesday brings him to town on a "30 Visit.'' (See Dallas' entire 30 Visit list here.) Now ... to that trade idea ...

APRIL 5: HILL, ROBERT AND DEZ AGAIN? A fourth time? Maybe.

How lucky has Dallas been at No. 24? Read up. Pretty incredible.

APRIL 4 BURKS IN How much does it matter that one of the 30 Visits List guys is already extremely well-known by a certain NFL owner?

Probably not at all; it's a myth that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones favors players from the University of Arkansas, where he won a national title as a player and where he remains the most influential booster.

But it couldn't hurt. ... And here comes Treylon Burks to Dallas. He's on the list along with fellow receivers Drake London and Chris Olave.

MARCH 26 MORE MICAHS? The Cowboys sent head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Penn State to watch some of Micah Parsons' old friends - at least four of them draft-worthy on the defensive side of the play - go through their Pro Day.

Oh, and McCarthy, Quinn and McClay were all at the Alabama Pro Day as well.

MARCH 22 AGGIE BEEF We know the Cowboys sent their offensive line coach and their defensive line coach to College Station to monitor the Pro Day work of Kenyon Green (viewed as a late first-round pick) and DeMarvin Leal (viewed as an early second-round pick).

MARCH 20 30 VISITS The 30 Visits List in the NFL is mostly about prospects that teams like the Dallas Cowboys already like as it relates to the NFL Draft. But there can be some slyness and some sleight-of-hand and some just-in-case as well. ...

The "30 Visits'' are coming up. And we're naming names.

Draft WRs Burks McClay, McCarthy

The 2022 list so far has 28 guys on it (hat-tip Matt Miller) and it now includes three wide receivers who can be first-round guys ... and by the time we get to 30 there might be 10 first-round level guys.

With Dallas picking at 24, why invite guys likely to go way before that? Throw other teams off the scent of true intentions? Deep research because ya never know? To the list. ...

Wide Receivers

Drake London USC (projected first round)

Treylon Burks Arkansas (first round)

Chris Olave Ohio State (first round)

Offensive Line

Charles Cross Tackle Miss. State (first)

Bernhard Raimann Tackle Central Michigan (first)

Zion Johnson Guard Boston College (first or second)

Kenyon Green O-Line Texas A&M (first or second)

Cam Jurgens Center Nebraska (later rounds)

Joshua Ezeudu Tackle North Carolina (later)

Dawson Deaton Center Texas Tech (later)

Running Back

Malik Davis Florida (later, UDFA)

Tight ends

Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State (third)

Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M (third)

Cade Otton Washington (fourth)

Jelani Woods Virginia (seventh)

Defensive Line

Jordan Davis Tackle Georgia (first)

Myjai Sanders End Cincinnati (second)

DeMarvin Leal Tackle) Texas A&M (second)

Sam Williams End Ole Miss (second)

Perrion Winfrey Tackle Oklahoma (third)

David Anenih End Houston (UDFA)

Luiji Vilain End Wake Forest (UDFA)

Linebackers

Devin Lloyd Utah (first)

Quay Walker Georgia (second)

Devin Harper Oklahoma State (UDFA)

James Houston LB/DE Jackson State (UDFA)

Defensive Backs

Marquese Bell Safety Florida A&M (UDFA)

Daron Bland Corner Fresno State (UDFA)

We also know that dating all the way back to before the Scouting Combine in Indy, personnel boss Will McClay and his scouting department were spending a great deal of time focusing on available wide receivers.

Are the folks inside The Star hinting at their plans for the April 28-30 NFL Draft. Jerry and Stephen Jones aren't exactly hiding their O-line and wideout thoughts. But there is research to be done and visits to be had before even they really know.

