Skip to main content

NFL Draft: How Cowboys Micah Parsons Benefits from New Teammate

The depth added by Sam Williams' arrival allows a Dallas defensive standout to keep the "versatility" that makes him so dangerous.

The strong start to Micah Parsons' NFL career continued at last month's draft, according to ESPN. 

The Worldwide Leader accompanied its post-draft team power rankings with the veteran that benefitted the most. Parsons, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, was the eighth-ranked Dallas Cowboys' nominee from Todd Archer, who was particularly enthused by the arrival of defensive end Sam Williams.

JI4ORZG6XVD75BJOG47XGSU4Q4

Sam Williams

7CDCDBA2-14CB-4805-A6C7-53C2B120D36B

Sam Williams at rookie minicamp

micah-parsons-cowboys-getty-images

Micah Parsons

The Mississippi alum was brought in primarily to improve the Cowboys' pass-rushing prowess. Though Dallas earned 41 sacks last season (up from 31 the year prior), their earned pressure of only 18.5 percent of opposing dropbacks (28th in the NFL). Parsons, last year's first-round pick was an exception to the troubling trend, leading all rookies in sacks, pressures, and knockdowns. 

Drafting Williams, Archer explains, will add to the defensive depth, allowing Parsons to make a bigger impact in all areas of his skillset. The unit is expected to welcome back veterans Dorance Armstrong, Jabril Cox, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Leighton Vander Esch. Pass rusher Dante Fowler, formerly of Atlanta, also joined the team via free agency. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

deion jimbo bama
Play

'Feces-Throwing': Nick Saban A 'Despicable Liar' - Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders, Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher

Alabama's Nick Saban went scorched earth on Texas A&M, Jackson State, and NIL deals. And Deion Sanders is firing back. And so is Jimbo Fisher.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
cow jerry mask dak zeke mcc stephen
Play

NFL Schedule-Maker Admits Different Treatment for Cowboys

The NFL's "always looking at'' concept features your Dallas Cowboys.

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
6 hours ago
15278160
Play

Cowboys UDFA Rookie Class Earns Top Grade

"Draftable talent, depth, (and) athleticism" defined the Cowboys' post-draft finds.

By Geoff Magliochetti17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Williams wasn't the only front-seven addition made to the Cowboys' defensive arsenal: the team further addressed its front seven by using its final three picks on linebackers Damone Clark (LSU) and Devin Harper (Oklahoma State), as well as Arkansas interior lineman John Ridgeway. 

Dallas was by far the power rankings' top NFC East team, as its closest competitor (Philadelphia) was eight spots behind in 16th. The Washington Commanders and New York Giants ranked 22nd and 25th respectively. 

deion jimbo bama
News

'Feces-Throwing': Nick Saban A 'Despicable Liar' - Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders, Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
cow jerry mask dak zeke mcc stephen
News

NFL Schedule-Maker Admits Different Treatment for Cowboys

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
15278160
News

Cowboys UDFA Rookie Class Earns Top Grade

By Geoff Magliochetti17 hours ago
schultz dak
News

Dalton Schultz ‘New Contract Info’? Or Tired Old 3-Step Cowboys Policy?

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
ferguson 2
News

Cowboys Rookie TE Jake Ferguson: 'Chance to Be Special,' Says Insider

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
D21EB548-C9D3-4A07-BD78-75F7C2E90029
News

Cowboys Ex ‘Favorite’ DB Signs with Browns

By Cowboys Country Staff22 hours ago
cow camp
News

Cowboys Training Camp: Joint Practices against Chargers, Broncos

By Mike FisherMay 18, 2022
Lacewell
News

Larry Lacewell, Former Cowboys Exec & College Coach Icon, Dead at 85

By Mike FisherMay 18, 2022