The depth added by Sam Williams' arrival allows a Dallas defensive standout to keep the "versatility" that makes him so dangerous.

The strong start to Micah Parsons' NFL career continued at last month's draft, according to ESPN.

The Worldwide Leader accompanied its post-draft team power rankings with the veteran that benefitted the most. Parsons, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, was the eighth-ranked Dallas Cowboys' nominee from Todd Archer, who was particularly enthused by the arrival of defensive end Sam Williams.

Sam Williams Sam Williams at rookie minicamp Micah Parsons

The Mississippi alum was brought in primarily to improve the Cowboys' pass-rushing prowess. Though Dallas earned 41 sacks last season (up from 31 the year prior), their earned pressure of only 18.5 percent of opposing dropbacks (28th in the NFL). Parsons, last year's first-round pick was an exception to the troubling trend, leading all rookies in sacks, pressures, and knockdowns.

Drafting Williams, Archer explains, will add to the defensive depth, allowing Parsons to make a bigger impact in all areas of his skillset. The unit is expected to welcome back veterans Dorance Armstrong, Jabril Cox, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Leighton Vander Esch. Pass rusher Dante Fowler, formerly of Atlanta, also joined the team via free agency.

Williams wasn't the only front-seven addition made to the Cowboys' defensive arsenal: the team further addressed its front seven by using its final three picks on linebackers Damone Clark (LSU) and Devin Harper (Oklahoma State), as well as Arkansas interior lineman John Ridgeway.

Dallas was by far the power rankings' top NFC East team, as its closest competitor (Philadelphia) was eight spots behind in 16th. The Washington Commanders and New York Giants ranked 22nd and 25th respectively.