Cowboys NFL Draft: Top 15 Defensive Targets in Round 2

Dallas picks at No. 56 overall in tonight's Round 2. Is there an immediate-impact defensive player coming to the Cowboys?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys took offensive lineman Tyler Smith with the first pick in their NFL Draft on Thursday night, but plenty of talent remains on Day 2 ... on both sides of the ball.

The Cowboys have their receiver needs, and they always like pass-rushers. Who do we like in terms of candidates in Round 2?

Here's a look at the top players available - defense only here ...

1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean, although a tad bit undersized, is a linebacker with excellent instincts and play-making ability. He is really good against the run and is typically two steps ahead of everyone on the field. He has outstanding speed and range. This is a value for any team that takes him in the second round.

2. Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

A pre-draft 30 visitor, Williams gets mentioned a lot in Cowboys circles. The 6-3, 261-pound edge rusher had 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last year.

3. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

Ebiketie is a long-framed edge rusher with a nonstop motor. Overall, Ebiketie is a skilled pass rusher who should rack up pressures and sacks while he learns to play the run with more consistency.

4. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Ojabo was a very productive edge rusher for the Wolverines in spite of sharing playing time. He has the ideal size and explosiveness for the position. Unfortunately, his 2022 season is now in doubt after he suffered a torn Achilles at Michigan's pro day.

5. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Gordon is a good athlete who plays with physicality. He has great play speed and is very instinctive in off coverage. Against the run, he is often used as a blitzer. In coverage, he has the athleticism and hips to be a starting outside corner

6. Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota

Mafe is a soaring edge rusher with a desirable blend of speed and power. He steadily improved throughout the season. Long-term, Mafe is still a raw prospect, but he’s trending in the right direction and provides double-digit sack upside.

7. Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Jones is a big, dominant defensive tackle with quickness. Against the pass, he can generate immediate knock-back and collapse the pocket. Against the run, he is vigorous versus both single and double teams. He can sink his weight and resist pressure on angle blocks.

8. Logan Hall, DE, Houston

Hall is a disruptive interior pass-rusher who excels at overwhelming interior offensive linemen with explosive power. As a run defender, Hall shines when he gets opportunities to shoot gaps. He is an explosive athlete that plays with a high motor.

9. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M.

A Dallas 30 visitor who the Cowboys know well, Leal has some position flex. Does Dallas "value'' a 3-tech guy this high?

10. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Pitre is an interchangeable safety who on any given play can switch between playing FS, SS, ILB, or OLB. He has quick feet, good instincts, and outstanding closing burst in coverage. Pitre is an effective open-field tackler who slips blocks, shoots gaps, and flies around the field.

11. Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati.

He is awfully light, but he was a 30 visitor. At 6-5, 228 pounds, Sanders would represent a project - a weight-room and training-table project, mostly.

12. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State.

The Cowboys seem pretty loaded up at safery with Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson. But they made their trip to Penn State's Pro Day and liked what they saw here.

13. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

McCreary has quick feet and fits best in a defense that features a heavy press-man. He primarily played on the outside at Auburn, but he has experience playing over the slot and might fit best there in the NFL, considering his average size and short arms. McCreary is a willing wrap-up tackler in the run game, just needs to be more physical at the next level.

14. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Booth is an athletic, quick-footed cornerback with excellent ball skills. In press coverage, he does a nice job of staying in the hip pocket of the wideout. He is fluid to open up and has enough speed to stay in phase versus vertical routes. He's very good on balls thrown in front of him. Overall, Booth has the potential to become a solid number No. 2 cornerback.

15. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

The present group, for the long term, is led by Micah Parsons, with Jabril Cox on the come. Muma could be part of the future.

