Dallas at Eagles Moves; Dak & Jerry Reveal a Flex Plan

FRISCO - The NFC East-champion Dallas Cowboys are in the NFL Playoffs but sit in the No. 4 slot with a chance to move up. The Philadelphia Eagles are in as well, as a wild-card.

And now their Week 18 meeting at Philly is being flexed from Sunday afternoon to Saturday night.

The league’s decision to flex this game brings up questions, Did the NFL do this because the clash between the 11-win Cowboys and the nine-win Eagles suddenly matters less … or because the Cowboys in prime rims always matters more to the TV audience, the advertisers and the NFL’s bank account?

Dallas, which lost to Arizona on Sunday, slipped from the No. 2 slot but can still climb. The Eagles can move up from the seventh seed to sixth at best.

There has been speculation that the Cowboys, as they are playoff-bound regardless, might rest key players. Given that there is still something to play for, that seems illogical.

And besides, that’s the Cowboys owner’s general mindset.

“I want to see them play,” Jones said. “This is what gets you ready to go for the playoffs.”

There is no real evidence of that; it’s largely about the psychology of competing. But what really matters here is that Dallas over Philly may still give the Cowboys a better opportunity in the first round of the playoffs, as with some help on Sunday they could possibly find themselves avoiding the Rams or the Cardinals in the first round to instead play host to a theoretically less-challenging opponent.

There is also a philosophy that preaches to “keep it simple,” and that seems to be the mindset of Dallas QB Dak Prescott.

Said Prescott: “I plan on playing. Period.”

