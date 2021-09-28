Eagles @ Cowboys Halftime Report: Let Zeke Eat

Ezekiel Elliott has answered the dinner bell.

For the 11th time in his career, Elliott has ran for two touchdowns in a game as the Dallas Cowboys lead the Philadelphia Eagles 20-7 at halftime.

Before the game, there were questions surrounding who would get the lion's share of the carries after Tony Pollard ran for over 100 yards in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even with Elliott finding the end zone twice, Pollard is putting his stamp on tonight's game.

The third-year back has ran the ball 10 times for 56 yards. Together, the duo have over 100 rushing yards and are the core of a balanced offense.

The Cowboys have also been successful through the air, with quarterback Dak Prescott completing 13 of 16 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown to tight end Dalton Schultz.

Schultz leads the team with four catches for 48 yards, and CeeDee Lamb grabbed a sensational pass from Prescott that ran for 44 yards, which set up Elliott's first touchdown with 11:47 left in the first quarter.

Even with the success through the air, the Cowboys are once again establishing their identity as a smash-mouth team that pounds the football into the ground.

That's the recipe that's got them halfway to their second win of the season and first place in the NFC East.

