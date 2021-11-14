Cowboys vs. Falcons Injuries & Inactives: Gallup & Trysten Update

Lamb on Gallup: “A lot of people know what MG can do, and if you don’t, then you’re going to find out real soon.''

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are seeking a bounce-back victory as the Atlanta Falcons come to town. The Falcons, winners of three of their last four games, have been somewhat of a surprise this season and would be in the playoffs in the NFC if the postseason began today.

So would the 6-2 Cowboys, of course - and maybe they will be propelled even more strongly in that direction with today's return to the field of Trysten Hill and Michael Gallup.

“I’m excited,” Dak Prescott said of the return of the receiver Gallup. “That’s a guy I’ve always counted on. Just having him back here for practice the last couple of weeks, was hoping we had him last week. I know he’s excited. I know he’s ready to go.”

Added fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb: “A lot of people know what MG can do, and if you don’t, then you’re going to find out real soon. The guy is a playmaker, a phenomenal teammate. I’m excited for him. I can’t wait for him to touch the end zone a couple of times here soon.”

Gallup was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019. He had five catches for 58 yards against the Falcons last year. He had four catches for 36 yards in Week 1 this season before injuring his calf.

Hill, the former second-round pick, tore his ACL in October of last season. This will mark the defensive tackle's 2021 debut.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is out; Terence Steele is expected to start at left tackle for the second consecutive game.

End Randy Gregory (calf) was placed on injured reserve this week, meaning he will miss at least the next three games.

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and Amari Cooper (hamstring) were limited during part of the week but will play today.

The Dallas inactives: Tyron, Will Grier, Israel Mukuamu, Simi Fehoko and Quinton Bohanna.

The Cowboys have a new and temporary kicker for Sunday’s game. Dallas moved kicker Greg Zuerlein to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and conducted what a source termed an “emergency” tryout for a replacement. Lirim Hajrullahu grabbed the job, partially because he has a history with Dallas special-teams coordinator John Fassel.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives: Kendall Sheffield, John Cominsky, Josh Andrews, Lee Smith, Ta'Quon Graham and Jonathan Bullard. Dante Fowler is back from the Atlanta IR.

The Cowboys are nine-point favorites over the Falcons in today's meeting, set for noon here at AT&T Stadium.